Apartment blaze displaces 21; 1 held for questioning, officials say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2023 - 1:05 pm
 
Clark County Fire Department responds to a fire at an apartment building at 4255 W. Viking Road ...
Clark County Fire Department responds to a fire at an apartment building at 4255 W. Viking Road on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Clark County Fire Department)
A fire that gutted a building at a central Las Vegas apartment complex has left 21 people displaced, fire officials said Monday.

One person was detained and was being questioned, said Senior Deputy Fire Chief/Fire Marshal Kelly Blackmon of the Clark County Fire Department in a statement.

Fire crews responded to the Esper Apartments at 4255 W. Viking Road, near Flamingo Road and Arville Street, at about 8:40 a.m. Monday morning.

Blackmon said 18 adults, three children, and 10 animals were displaced by the fire.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

