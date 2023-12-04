Apartment blaze displaces 21; 1 held for questioning, officials say
One person was being questioned after a fire at the Esper Apartments near Flamingo Road and Arville Street.
A fire that gutted a building at a central Las Vegas apartment complex has left 21 people displaced, fire officials said Monday.
One person was detained and was being questioned, said Senior Deputy Fire Chief/Fire Marshal Kelly Blackmon of the Clark County Fire Department in a statement.
Fire crews responded to the Esper Apartments at 4255 W. Viking Road, near Flamingo Road and Arville Street, at about 8:40 a.m. Monday morning.
Blackmon said 18 adults, three children, and 10 animals were displaced by the fire.
There were no injuries.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.