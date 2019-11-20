Woman arrested in Las Vegas after second barricade, police say

A woman was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after she barricaded herself in a central Las Vegas apartment for the second day in a row, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called to the Siegel Suites Twain Apartments at 455 E. Twain Ave. around 6:30 p.m. Monday, where police said a woman was “acting erratic” with a large kitchen knife. Nearby apartments were evacuated for hours while officers worked with the woman.

Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said the caller reported a suicide attempt, and police left after they got the situation under control.

But they were called back to the apartments on Tuesday afternoon when the woman allegedly assaulted someone with a knife, Zambrano said. The woman was taken to the Clark County Detention Center around 4:15 p.m. on a charge of assault or battery with a deadly weapon.

