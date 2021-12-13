Woman arrested on arson charge in Las Vegas house fire

A 39-year-old woman is accused of starting a fire that caused $300,000 damage Saturday night to a home in the northern Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said Jessica Jolley was arrested on a charge of first-degree arson in the 6:26 p.m. fire at a home in the 5500 block of North Bonita Springs Court, near Jones Boulevard and Ann Road.

Szymanski said residents in the neighborhood reported seeing a woman attempting to break into homes in the area shortly before flames rose from a vacant home on Bonita Springs.

“A police helicopter arrived first on scene and officers observed the woman leaving the house as it lit up inside with heavy fire,” Szymanski said in a statement.

Jolley was taken to University Medical Center for treatment of shortness of breath, then arrested.

The home that burned had just been sold. It took about 15 minutes for firefighters to get the blaze under control.

