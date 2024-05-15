90°F
North Las Vegas

Pedestrian killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Woman struck, killed by alleged DUI driver in North Las Vegas
Motorcyclist dies after speeding in North Las Vegas, police say
Mylar balloons cause brief power outage in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas opens its newest police station
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2024 - 12:22 pm
 

A pedestrian injured by a hit-and-run motorist earlier this month in North Las Vegas died a week later.

North Las Vegas police said the man had suffered serious injuries during the May 7 crash near Losee Road and East La Madre Way.

The crash was reported about 9:30 p.m.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said the man was on the road and outside a crosswalk when a vehicle hit him.

The motorist drove off without stopping, according to police, who hadn’t announced any arrests or vehicle description as of Wednesday.

The victim, only described as being in his 60s, was taken to University Medical Center, and died Tuesday, police said.

Police urged anyone with pertinent information to call 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

