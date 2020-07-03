Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of driving under the influence in connection with a fatal crash last week that left a homeless woman dead.

Police were called around 4:15 a.m. June 23 to 1729 E. Charleston Blvd. after a car drove up on the sidewalk, pinning a homeless woman to a brick wall, before backing out and driving off, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police used witness statements and surveillance from the business to identify Tyrara Joseph as the driver, the report said. She was found an hour later changing clothes in a parking lot a half-mile from the crash, police said.

“The driver admitted to Officer Hartner that she had smoked marijuana prior to driving. She then stated she did not mean to run over the lady,” the arrest report said.

The victim will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of kin.

Jail and court records list Joseph’s first name as Tyrara while several references in the arrest report spell her name Tyraira.

Joseph is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance resulting in death, failure to render aid at a vehicular accident and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

She is expected to appear in court July 9.

