Woman charged with arson, battery after Las Vegas tour bus fire

(Getty Images)

A woman faces charges of first-degree arson and domestic battery after a bus caught fire Sunday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley, according to jail records.

Barbara Cavanda James, 27, was booked Sunday into the Clark County Detention Center. She remained held Monday on $20,000 bail for the arson charge and $10,000 for the domestic battery with a deadly weapon charge, the records show.

Two people were arguing just before a tour bus was intentionally set on fire about 10:55 a.m. on the 1700 block of East Tropicana Avenue, according to Clark County Fire Department spokesman Greg Cassell.

The pair were living in the bus, which was parked in a parking lot on Tropicana Avenue, with permission from the business owner, Las Vegas police have said.

A status hearing in the case is set for Wednesday morning, according to jail records.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.