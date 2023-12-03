Woman critical after wrong-way DUI crash near Strip, police say

Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 22-year-old woman was left with critical injuries after a man suspected of DUI drove his minivan into oncoming traffic and crashed into her car, Las Vegas police said.

Shyayn Bass, of Las Vegas, was taken to University Medical Center with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

Ali Brandy Aponte, 50, of Las Vegas, was arrested on suspicion of DUI-related charges after the Saturday night crash on Dean Martin Drive north of West Tompkins Avenue, near Tropicana Avenue and Interstate 15, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

Police said Brandy Aponte was was driving a 2003 Honda Odyssey south in the southbound lanes of Dean Martin at about 10:25 p.m. when the minivan, still heading south, was driven into the northbound lanes.

The front of the Odyssey then crashed into the front of a Toyota Yaris driven by Bass.

Brandy Aponte suffered no injuries, police said. His passenger, a 26-year-old Las Vegas man, suffered minor injuries. Because of the severity of the crash, police said, both were taken to University Medical Center as a precaution.

Brandy Aponte showed signs of impairment and was arrested, police said.

Court records show that Brandy Aponte faces felony charges of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, and a misdemeanor charge of failure to property maintain the travel lane or improper lane change.

Metro’s Collision Investigation Section was investigating.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.