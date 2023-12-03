60°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Woman critical after wrong-way DUI crash near Strip, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2023 - 3:02 pm
 
Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 22-year-old woman was left with critical injuries after a man suspected of DUI drove his minivan into oncoming traffic and crashed into her car, Las Vegas police said.

Shyayn Bass, of Las Vegas, was taken to University Medical Center with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

Ali Brandy Aponte, 50, of Las Vegas, was arrested on suspicion of DUI-related charges after the Saturday night crash on Dean Martin Drive north of West Tompkins Avenue, near Tropicana Avenue and Interstate 15, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

Police said Brandy Aponte was was driving a 2003 Honda Odyssey south in the southbound lanes of Dean Martin at about 10:25 p.m. when the minivan, still heading south, was driven into the northbound lanes.

The front of the Odyssey then crashed into the front of a Toyota Yaris driven by Bass.

Brandy Aponte suffered no injuries, police said. His passenger, a 26-year-old Las Vegas man, suffered minor injuries. Because of the severity of the crash, police said, both were taken to University Medical Center as a precaution.

Brandy Aponte showed signs of impairment and was arrested, police said.

Court records show that Brandy Aponte faces felony charges of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, and a misdemeanor charge of failure to property maintain the travel lane or improper lane change.

Metro’s Collision Investigation Section was investigating.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Power restored after Saturday outage for nearly 2,000 in Las Vegas
Power restored after Saturday outage for nearly 2,000 in Las Vegas
2
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
3
CARTOON: Off the cliff
CARTOON: Off the cliff
4
Slash cuts loose at Las Vegas dive bar reopening
Slash cuts loose at Las Vegas dive bar reopening
5
‘Like a war zone’: Homeless man recounts when 5 shot
‘Like a war zone’: Homeless man recounts when 5 shot
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tow truck operators, Nevada Highway Patrol and Capitol Police drive in a memorial procession on ...
Procession honors two Nevada troopers
By / RJ

Tow trucks and police vehicles traveled U.S. 95, I-15, and I-215 in a memorial procession in honor of the two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers killed Thursday.

More stories
Cyclist killed in RTC bus crash; driver suspected of DUI, police say
Cyclist killed in RTC bus crash; driver suspected of DUI, police say
Man suspected in fatal DUI cited for speeding hours before, police say
Man suspected in fatal DUI cited for speeding hours before, police say
RTC bus driver suspected of DUI in fatal crash appears in court
RTC bus driver suspected of DUI in fatal crash appears in court
2 Nevada troopers struck, killed on I-15; driver arrested
2 Nevada troopers struck, killed on I-15; driver arrested
Henderson man, 48, dies after crash
Henderson man, 48, dies after crash
Police: Pedestrian killed after SUV veered onto sidewalk
Police: Pedestrian killed after SUV veered onto sidewalk