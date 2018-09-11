Woman dies after I-15 crash allegedly caused by DUI driver

A Las Vegas woman critically hurt last week after her car was struck by a suspected DUI driver on Interstate 15 has died from her injuries.

Janette Gonzalez-Whittman, 47, was pronounced dead Monday at University Medical Center, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. She had been hospitalized since Sept. 5, after Antonio Bolivar Vasquez allegedly slammed into the back of her Ford Mustang at 12:25 a.m. on I-15 near the Sahara Avenue exit, officials said.

The 25-year-old suspect faces charges of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, reckless driving and driving without a license, records show.

Witnesses told Nevada Highway Patrol investigators that a Dodge Charger was speeding and erratically changing lanes before the crash. The impact sent Gonzalez-Whittman’s Mustang into another car, the highway patrol said.

