Woman dies from injuries in southeast Las Vegas Valley crash

A 36-year-old woman suspected of driving while impaired has died following a crash last week in the southeast Las Vegas Valley, police said.

On March 27, officers were called to the crash about 8:10 p.m. at Windmill Lane and Carob Way, just west of Maryland Parkway, the Metropolitan Police Department said. The crash happened when Lakesha Gooden veered off the road in a 2003 Lexus ES and struck a brick retaining wall.

Metro was notified on Thursday that Gooden died from her injuries. Her death marks the 25th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year.

After striking the wall, the Lexus hit a 2017 Dodge Charger that was driving westbound on Windmill. Large pieces of the wall also were “thrown throughout the scene,” hitting a 2011 Mercedes Benz ML350, police said.

Gooden was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown into the road, police said. Witnesses immediately ran to help the woman.

Police said that Gooden was suspected of impaired driving.

The driver and the passenger in the Dodge suffered minor injuries.

