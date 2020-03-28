Las Vegas woman thrown from car, in critical condition, police say

A 36-year-old woman was in critical condition following a crash Friday night in the southeast Las Vegas Valley, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 36-year-old woman was in critical condition following a crash Friday night in the southeast Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Officers were called about 8:10 p.m. to Windmill Lane and Carob Way, just west of Maryland Parkway, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department. The crash happened when the woman, driving a 2003 Lexus ES on eastbound Windmill, veered off the road and struck a brick retaining wall.

The Lexus then struck a 2017 Dodge Charger that was also eastbound. In the crash, large pieces of the wall were “thrown throughout the scene,” also striking a 2011 Mercedes Benz ML350, police said.

The woman driving the Lexus was not wearing a seat belt, and she was thrown into the road, Metro said. “Witnesses immediately ran” to help the woman.

She was taken to Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center, where she was in critical condition early Saturday, police said.

The 39-year-old man driving the Dodge and a 29-year-old woman in the car suffered minor injuries. The 41-year-old woman driving the Mercedes Benz was not injured.

The Dodge and Mercedes Benz drivers remained on scene and did not appear to be impaired, Metro said. The crash remained under investigation Saturday.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.