Woman held after driving Winnebago into North Las Vegas casino

A 50-year-old woman who was kicked out of the Cannery on Friday morning got mad and drove her Winnebago into the casino, injuring a custodian, North Las Vegas police said.

“A little bit farther and it would have been into the table games,” police spokesman Eric Leavitt said. The crash happened just before 6 a.m., he said.

The driver hit a 66-year-old custodian in the process, Leavitt said.

“And she kept gassing it,” he said.

The custodian was critically injured, but is expected to survive, according to Leavitt. Detectives are interviewing the driver, he said.

Stefan Meeder of San Diego said he drove from California to Las Vegas to pick up a coworker at the Cannery whose truck had broken down and saw the RV lodged into the door.

“I pull up and it looks like something right out of a movie,” he said. “You can’t believe someone would drive such a lime green, 1972 RV right through the front door of the Cannery.”

Police taped off a large area outside the casino Friday morning as officers clustered near the entryway.

North Las Vegas resident Samuel Scott said he is a Cannery regular who stops by nearly every day. When he arrived Friday morning, he saw the large RV in the front door.

“That’s crazy!” Scott said. “I just pulled up to check my points.”

