Woman killed in hit-and-run in west Las Vegas Valley

A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash before her body was found Saturday morning near a west Las Vegas Valley shopping center, police said.

Just before 8 a.m. Saturday, a manager at a convenience store near Rampart and Charleston boulevards found the woman’s body lying on the rocks in front of the business, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Homicide detectives were initially called to help with the investigation but turned the case over to traffic investigators, Metro Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Police believe the woman, a 22-year-old Las Vegas resident, was crossing Charleston, west of Rampart, outside a crosswalk when she was hit by a 2003 Dodge Ram that left the scene, police said, citing surveillance footage.

The suspect, Richard Modolo, 69, was arrested later Saturday and faces a charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death, according to jail records.

He is being held without bail and has a court appearance scheduled for Sunday.

Note: An earlier version incorrectly identified the community where the body was found.

