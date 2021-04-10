84°F
Crime

Woman killed in hit-and-run in west Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2021 - 9:40 am
 
Updated April 10, 2021 - 6:20 pm
Homicide detectives are helping to investigate after a woman's body was found Saturday morning of Charleston and Rampart boulevards on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Police investigate a report of a body found Saturday, April 10, 2021, at West Charleston Boulevard and Apple Drive in Las Vegas. (Elliot Bauman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a report of a body found Saturday, April 10, 2021, at West Charleston Boulevard and Apple Drive in Las Vegas. (Elliot Bauman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Homicide detectives are helping to investigate after a woman's body was found Saturday morning of Charleston and Rampart boulevards on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Clark County Coronor leaves a scene where homicide detectives are helping to investigate after a woman's body was found Saturday morning of Charleston and Rampart boulevards on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Homicide detectives are helping to investigate after a woman's body was found Saturday morning of Charleston and Rampart boulevards on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
South Fort Apache Road is blocked off while homicide detectives investigate after a woman's body was found Saturday morning of Charleston and Rampart boulevards on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash before her body was found Saturday morning near a west Las Vegas Valley shopping center, police said.

Just before 8 a.m. Saturday, a manager at a convenience store near Rampart and Charleston boulevards found the woman’s body lying on the rocks in front of the business, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Homicide detectives were initially called to help with the investigation but turned the case over to traffic investigators, Metro Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Police believe the woman, a 22-year-old Las Vegas resident, was crossing Charleston, west of Rampart, outside a crosswalk when she was hit by a 2003 Dodge Ram that left the scene, police said, citing surveillance footage.

The suspect, Richard Modolo, 69, was arrested later Saturday and faces a charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death, according to jail records.

He is being held without bail and has a court appearance scheduled for Sunday.

Note: An earlier version incorrectly identified the community where the body was found.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.

