Wrong-way driver in deadly crash had blood alcohol level of 0.22

The remains of a vehicle involved in a wrong-way crash that left two people dead on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, near Primm. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A wrong-way driver in an early December crash on Interstate 15 near Primm had a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit at the time of his death, the Clark County coroner said Thursday.

Frank Thomas, 42, was killed in a crash about 9:55 p.m. Dec. 5 north of Primm. Thomas had a blood alcohol level of 0.22 percent, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent, according to a statement from Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg.

A second motorist, John L. Camilo, 51, of Valley Village, California, was also killed in the crash, the coroner’s office has said.

