10 art gifts to take you from Las Vegas to Broadway, beyond

As playwright George Bernard Shaw once observed, “You use a glass mirror to see your face; you use works of art to see your soul.” This holiday season, there are plenty of ways to reflect your artistic soul — and just as many ways to have fun — with culturally minded gifts that will take you from Las Vegas to Broadway. And beyond.

An instant — and Instagram — hit since its 2016 debut, Seven Magic Mountains has inspired millions of smartphone shots by visitors making the pilgrimage to its south-of-Vegas setting. If you want a more formal record of artist Ugo Rondinone’s stacked rock totems, however, the official photograph by Gianfranco Gorgoni not only captures the installation in all its fluorescent glory but the moon and the mountains beyond. Even better, proceeds from sale go toward Seven Magic Mountains maintenance. $71.99; art.com

Looking for a point? You’ll always have one — more than one, in fact — with the Unemployed Philosophers Guild’s array of arty, smarty-pants enamel lapel pins pairing famous faces with what made them famous in the first place. If you’re an art aficionado, you can find Andy Warhol with his soup can, Salvador Dali with a melting watch — even Vincent van Gogh and his severed ear. Shakespeare and his Globe theater, Edgar Allen Poe and his raven, Jane Austen and her books, even Albert Einstein and his Theory of Relativity get the point. $15.95 per set; philosophersguild.com

‘Grant’

Who knows if anyone will ever adapt this for the Broadway stage, but “Hamilton” author (and Pulitzer Prize-winner) Ron Chernow returns with another eye-opening portrait of another American hero: Ulysses S. Grant, whose fortunes rose and fell throughout his life. Grant resigned from the Army after the Mexican-American War, but returned during the Civil War to become President Lincoln’s most trusted general — and, later, a two-term president himself. And that’s only part of the story of the man Walt Whitman once described as “nothing heroic … and yet the greatest hero.” $23.99; barnesandnoble.com

Downtown Las Vegas’ “Heart of the Arts” has presented more than 1,000 performances — to more than 2 million audience members — since opening its doors in March 2012, presenting everything from Broadway tours to shows by such resident companies as the Las Vegas Philharmonic and Nevada Ballet Theatre. From country to comedy, from dance to jazz, The Smith Center has your ticket. And if you’re not sure which ticket to buy, try a gift certificate and let the lucky recipient decide. Available in any amount; thesmithcenter.com

Mug shots

They may have been America’s most wanted once upon a time, but they weren’t necessarily the kind of wise guys you’d want to have a drink with. Now that the likes of Al Capone and Bugsy Siegel are history, however, it’s safe to raise a glass to — and with — the mugs featured on the Mob Museum’s “Mug Shots” shot glasses, featuring the mugs (and rap sheets) of six notorious gangsters. John Dillinger, Pretty Boy Floyd, Machine Gun Kelly and Lucky Luciano round out the murderers’ row. $29.99; shopthemobmuseum.org

‘Hello, Dolly!’

Broadway baby Bette Midler’s about to say “So Long, Dearie” to her Tony-winning turn as matchless matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi. (Midler departs in mid-January; Bernadette Peters is waiting in the wings.) But, thanks to this new cast recording, Midler’s Dolly’ll never go away again, enabling listeners to relive her belting Jerry Herman’s “Before the Parade Passes By” and the rest of his timeless score. $11.89; amazon.com

Art Museum at Symphony Park portfolio

Lots of locals are rooting for the success of the proposed Art Museum at Symphony Park — including the folks behind a portfolio of 10 lithographs created by 11 local artists to raise funds to bring a world-class art museum to Las Vegas. The limited-edition boxed set features works by Linda Alterwitz, Tim Bavington and Sush Machida Gaikotsu, Erik Beehn, Justin Favela, Shawn Hummel, Wendy Kveck, Krystal Ramirez, JK Russ, David Ryan and Sean Slattery, each of whom donated a creation in the spirit of community. $10,000 ($5,000 is tax-deductible); mcqfineart.com

‘Be a Broadway Star’

So much for Monopoly. If you’ve ever dreamed of strutting your stuff on the Great White Way, this board game gives you a vicarious chance to step into the spotlight, from acting school to auditions to the stage door — with plenty of interactive “make or break” cards that could find you singing and dancing when your next turn rolls around. Remember: he or she with the most fans at the end of the game wins. $29.99; www.beabroadwaystar.com

Brass colored pencil set

If you’ve got brass, you should have a pencil set to match. This one features an angled, polished-brass receptacle complete with two dozen color pencils — sharpened and ready to go for beginning and veteran artists alike. $98; jaysonhome.com

‘My Favorite Things’ board book

Everybody sing: “Raindrops and roses and whiskers on kittens … ” Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beloved “Sound of Music” tune (and another sing-along favorite, “Do Re Me”) inspire “Broadway Baby” board books that pair Hammerstein’s classic lyrics with charming illustrations, offering a toddler-friendly introduction to songs destined to join bright copper kettles and warm woolen mittens on their list of favorite things. $16.95; quartoknows.com