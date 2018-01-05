5 picks for art in Las Vegas

"Jump! The Ultimate Dog Show" at Springs Preserve

‘Jump! The Ultimate Dog Show’

The Springs Preserve is jumping, as “Jump! The Ultimate Dog Show” checks in for a monthlong run, showcasing canine stars (and their human handlers) at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. weekends (plus Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 15) at the preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Admission to the preserve is $4.95 to $9.95 for locals, $10.95 to $18.95 for nonresidents; visit springspreserve.org for details.

‘Hello From Japan!’

It’s almost time to say goodbye: “Hello From Japan!” closes Sunday at the Discovery Children’s Museum. The interactive exhibit transports families to two distinct Tokyo neighborhoods: one bustling, where kids can sing karaoke and design family mascots; and one peaceful, where a wishing tree and spirits await. Admission is $10.50 to $14.50; for details visit discoverykidslv.org.

Cabaret Jazz

The Smith Center’s intimate music club swings back into action in the new year. The Lon Bronson Band leads off with “Music of the Classic Horn Bands” at 8 p.m. Friday ($15-$35), and father-and-daughter act Frank and Angie LaSpina present “Steve &Eydie: The Stage Biography” at 2 p.m. Sunday ($25). Frankie Moreno returns at 8 p.m. Tuesday ($30-$42). For tickets, click on thesmithcenter.com.

‘Power of Children’

Another memorable touring exhibit winds down this weekend: “The Power of Children,” which focuses on Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges and Ryan White and how they countered bigotry and hatred. The exhibit is open through Sunday at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Admission is $4.95-$18.95; for more information, visit springspreserve.org.

Disney on Ice

“Follow Your Heart” to the latest Disney on Ice extravaganza, as characters from “Finding Dory,” “Frozen” and “Inside Out” join other Disney favorites (starting at 7 p.m. Thursday) for a four-day, seven-performance run at the Thomas &Mack Center. For tickets ($18-$93), go to unlvtickets.com.