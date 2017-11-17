5 picks for art in Las Vegas this week

Paul Anka performs at The Smith Center

Paul Anka

It’s only been 60 (?!) years since Paul Anka first hit the charts with “Diana.” But who’s counting? Certainly not Anka, who’s been doing it his way ever since. When Anka first came to town, in 1960, Las Vegas was “all desert and six hotels.” Now, he returns to The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall to revisit the times, and tunes, of his life at 7:30 p.m. Friday; for tickets ($29-$149), click on thesmithcenter.com.

Marcia Ball

Singer-pianist Marcia Ball, a five-time Grammy nominee, checks into Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center with a trademark blend of heartfelt ballads, roadhouse blues and Southern boogie. (Not to mention Southern charm.) The party starts at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; tickets ($39-$59) are available at thesmithcenter.com.

Ronnie Foster Trio

From jazz to funk to blues to soul and beyond, Grammy-nominated jazz master Ronnie Foster (on the Hammond organ) leads his trio — including guitarist Jake Langley and drummer Jess Gopen — in concert at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. Tickets are $11 in advance and $13 on show day; visit ClarkCountyNV.gov for details.

‘Noah’s Flood’

Opera Las Vegas’ Opera on Wheels program — with a goal of “Taking Opera Out of the Concert Hall” — hits the road to present free performances of Benjamin Britten’s one-act opera “Noah’s Flood” (complete with a children’s chorus of animals) at 7 p.m. Friday at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1515 W. Charleston Ave; 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Green Valley Presbyterian Church, 1798 Wigwam Parkway; and 3 p.m. Sunday at Mountain View Presbyterian Church, 8601 Del Webb Blvd. For more information, visit operalasvegas.com.

Las Cafeteras

They’ve played alongside everyone from Ozomatli to the Los Angeles Philharmonic, which suggests the eclectic musical mashups generated by Las Cafeteras, who inject punk, hip-hop, rock and Latin with their own modern rhythms at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. Tickets ($8-$16) and details are available at artslasvegas.org.