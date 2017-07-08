5 picks for art in Las Vegas this week

‘In the Heights’ Lights up on Washington Heights, as “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first multiple Tony-winning musical, “In the Heights,” opens Wednesday at Super Summer Theatre, transporting Southern Nevadans to a New York neighborhood where residents dance and dream to the rhythms of salsa, soul and hip-hop. Performances are at 8:05 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays through July 29 at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park; for tickets ($15-$20), visit supersummertheatre.org/tickets.

In the Heights

‘In the Heights’ Lights up on Washington Heights, as “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first multiple Tony-winning musical, “In the Heights,” opens Wednesday at Super Summer Theatre, transporting Southern Nevadans to a New York neighborhood where residents dance and dream to the rhythms of salsa, soul and hip-hop. Performances are at 8:05 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays through July 29 at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park; for tickets ($15-$20), visit supersummertheatre.org/tickets.

Animal Encounters

Human desert dwellers can get up close and personal with their animal counterparts during the Springs Preserve’s drop-in animal encounter sessions, inside the preserve’s Origen Museum at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekends through Sept. 24. Admission to the preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., is $4.95 to $9.95 for Nevada residents, $8.95 to $18.95 for nonresidents; visit springspreserve.org for more information.

Artist Fawn Douglas

Local artist Fawn Douglas has a busy weekend planned. One of the featured artists at July’s First Friday event in the Arts District, she’ll also be painting and displaying artworks at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area visitor center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For details, click on redrockcanyonlv.org. Sugar Free Allstars Las Vegas’ children’s summer concert series continues with the Sugar Free Allstars, a family funk duo that blends various musical influences — from soul and disco to gospel and New Orleans street parade — for an all-ages dance party at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St., and 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. For tickets ($5.50 plus tax), go to artslasvegas.org. ‘Leeward’

“Jessica Larva: Leeward” showcases abstract photographic landscapes in the Artspace Gallery at the College of Southern Nevada, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. The free exhibit continues through Sept. 9; gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, click on csn.edu/artgallery.

— Carol Cling