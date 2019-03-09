Art exhibitions on dispay in Las Vegas this week

"Rococo Basilisk featuring Baby Champurrado," a painting by Lolita Develay, will be on display in the "Transitions" exhibit opening at Left of Center Art Gallery.

Kim Johnson's painting "In the Wake of Awareness" will be on display in the "Transitions" exhibit opening at Left of Center Art Gallery. (Kim Johnson)

"Zero Tolerance," painting by Yvette Mangual, will be on display in the "Transitions" exhibit opening at Left of Center Art Gallery.

‘Transitions’

For Women’s History Month, Left of Center Art Gallery will showcase works illustrating the transitions and phases women experience in their lives. “Transitions,” a collaborative exhibition by female artists and writers, will open Tuesday, with the reception from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

Christopher J. Brandstetter

Photographs of Detroit schools, homes and other abandoned buildings are on display in Christopher J. Brandstetter’s exhibit “Detroit: Art in Decay.” Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. facebook.com/chrisbrandstetterphotography

Ed Rivera

Paintings by artist Ed Rivera will be on display in the exhibit “Exploring Geometric, Organic and Other Relevant Subjects.” The opening cocktail reception will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. For reservations, email efaciliteq@gmail.com. Savidan Gallery located at Faciliteq Showroom, 1310 S. Third St.

‘Axis Mundo’

Artwork by more than 50 artists — including paintings, print material, photography, video and fashion — are on display in the traveling exhibition “Axis Mundo: Queer Networks in Chicano L.A.” UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Nova May

Brightly colored tubes and suspended butterflies made from paper, cardboard and papier-mache with lighting elements are used to represent the transformational power of music taking flight in Nova May’s art installation “In Flight: Energy Liberated.” Windows on First at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St., located along First Street.

‘Finding Fremont’

Expedition maps, modern color photographs, an archaeological discovery of mountain howitzer carriage parts and the mountain howitzer believed to be explorer John Fremont’s lost cannon are among the objects on display in the exhibit “Finding Fremont: Pathfinder of the West.” Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

James Stanford

Photo montages of Las Vegas landmarks and neon signs by James Stanford are on display in the exhibit “New Illuminated Portals in Las Vegas: Backlit Lenticulars.” Soho Lofts, 900 Las Vegas Blvd. South. shimmeringzen.com

‘Vessel’

The exhibition of ancient West Mexican ceramics explores the relationship between form and function. Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Our Daily Bread’

Daily works created in a variety of media — including pen and ink, colored pencil and pastel drawings and photography — by Ginger Bruner, Sean C. Jones and Montana Black can be viewed in the exhibit “Ginger-Sean-Montana: Our Daily Bread.” Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

Kathryn Jill Johnson

Painted drawings by Kathryn Jill Johnson, professor of paintings and drawing at the University of Alabama in Huntsville are on display in “Dissonance.” College of Southern Nevada Artspace Gallery, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery

Kristy Deetz

Industrial Jacquard weavings by Kristy Deetz, professor of art at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, are on display in “Threads, Folds & Rabbit Holes: Complex Webs of Making.” Fine Arts Gallery at CSN’s Cheyenne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery; kristydeetz.com

‘Las Vegas Lineup’

Viewers are invited to help identify figures in vintage photos of Las Vegas in this interactive exhibit by the Las Vegas News Bureau and Nevada State Museum. Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. clarkcountynv.gov

Ted Polumbaum

Images of Freedom Summer, the Poor People’s Campaign and African-American activists, artists, athletes and scholars by photojournalist Ted Polumbaum are on display in the exhibit “Lives on the Line: Images of Civil Rights.” Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. lvccld.org

Nevada Watercolor Society

The Nevada Watercolor Society’s 50 anniversary “Signature Members Show” features paintings created with water-based media. Mayor’s Gallery at Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. nevadawatercolorsociety.org

Emil Fu

Ink-wash paintings, derived from the ancient Chinese tradition of brush painting, and color ink paintings by Emil Fu are on display in the exhibit “The Beauty and Rhythm of Ink.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. emilfu.com

Yayoi Kusama

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s exploration of infinite space is showcased in her installations “Infinity Mirrored Room — Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity” and “Narcissus Garden” at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com/bgfa

Myranda Bair

Mixed-media artwork focused on the importance of protecting natural resources by Myranda Bair is on display in the exhibit “All That Glitters.” Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. myrandabair.com

Wade Hampton

Portrait, landscape and still-life oil paintings by Wade Hampton. West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. wadehampton.com

Angele Florisi

Photographs of landscapes, ancient native ruins and ghost towns of the American Southwest by Angele Florisi are on display in the exhibit “Through My Lens.” Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.,Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

Eugene Lang

Paintings by Eugene Lang are on display in Rachel’s Kitchen at The District. 2265 Village Walk Drive, Henderson.

Priscilla Fowler Fine Art

New paintings by Gig Depio and Darren Johnson focus on the migratory nature of local birdlife in the exhibit “Birds of NV.” Art Square, 1025 S. First St. priscillafowler.com

‘After Images’

Paintings by Vicki Richardson will be on display in the “After Images: African-American Heritage Exhibition.” Chamber Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

Thomas Shea

Landscape photographs of mountains, oceans, deserts and more by Thomas Shea are on display in the exhibit “Photography Art.” West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. thomas-shea-photography.com

Jennifer Weber

Digital collage art featuring classic cars, pin-up models and neon motel signs from Route 66 are on display in Jennifer Weber’s exhibit “Wanderlust.” Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. lvccld.org

Sush Machida

Sush Machida’s paintings — a combination of modern pop art paintings with traditional Japanese symmetry and animal themes — are on display in Sush Machida’s exhibit “Twenty Years in Vegas.” The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. sushmachida.com

Pop-up exhibit

Joel Spencer examines mankind’s decision to exhaust the planet’s resources in his abstract and conceptual works on display in the exhibit “EX-HAUST-ED: Completely Used Up.” Storefront windows of the Quivx Building, 1. Charleston Blvd., located next to the Arts Factory. joelspencerart.com

Young artists exhibit

Regional winning entries from the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition are on display in the Patio Gallery at the Springs Preserve. Some of the works by Southern Nevada middle and high school students will be sent to the national competition. 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

Masters exhibition

Kristin Ferguson, Rita Maroun and Scott Sturman exhibit artwork in the “Celebrating Life Masters Exhibition.” The annual juried art exhibit program features artists who have won three or more awards over the past 18 years. Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

Photography exhibit

Professional and amateur photography selected for the Desert Companion’s 2018 “Focus on Nevada” photo contest feature. Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. lvccld.org; knpr.org/desert-companion

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

Modernist Cuisine

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. modernistcuisine.com

