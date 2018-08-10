Art exhibitions on display in Las Vegas

A sculpture from Warren King's "Caprices" series on display in the exhibit "Outside the Box II."

Sculpture exhibit

Artists used cardboard materials to create detailed sculptures on display in “Outside the Box II.” Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

Myranda Bair

Paintings and mixed-media artwork focused on conservation and preserving natural areas are on display in Myranda Bair’s exhibit “All That Glitters.” Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

Donavon Lockett

The “Trees of the Mt. Charleston Wilderness Area” exhibit features photography by Boulder City Art Guild member Donavon Lockett. The artist’s reception will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

City Lights Art Gallery

Artwork by Delia Price is on display in the exhibit “Eye See You.” The meet-the-artist reception will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. 3 E. Army St., Henderson. citylightsartgallery.com

Kociomyk Fine Art

A solo exhibition featuring works by master painter Katarzyna Kociomyk. 750 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 14. kociomykfineart.com

Abraham Abebe

Ethiopian artist Abraham Abebe’s three-dimensional abstract paintings depict probability and high contrast in life and reflect the pursuit of identity. Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

Ian Racoma

Paintings celebrating the children of Asian and Pacific Islander immigrants are on display in Ian Racoma’s exhibit, “First Gen.” The artist workshop will be at 11 a.m. Saturday. Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. clarkcountynv.gov/parks

‘Earthscapes’

New abstract acrylic paintings by Mark Vranesh are on display in the exhibit “Earthscapes.” Vranesh will discuss his work during the reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. A portion of the sales from the exhibit will benefit the nonprofit organization Adam’s Place. Rachel’s Kitchen, 9691 Trailwood Drive. markvranesh.com

Clay Arts Vegas

Wine cups and beer growlers are among the ceramic sculptures on display in the “Serve It Up” functional juried show. Clay Arts Vegas, 1511 S. Main St. clayartsvegas.com

Dean Martin exhibit

Las Vegas News Bureau photos and video of Dean Martin are on display in the exhibit “Dean Martin: The King of Cool.” Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. lvccld.org

Nevada Clay Guild

Ceramic works by members of the Nevada Clay Guild are on display in the exhibit “Mud ‘N More.” Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

‘Celebrating Life!’

The annual juried exhibit features works by artists ages 50 and older. Chamber Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

