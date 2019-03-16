Art exhibitions on display in Las Vegas this week

Painting by Gig Depio on display in "Birds of NV" exhibit. (Priscilla Fowler Fine Art)

Jackie Long "Many Moons" (Las Vegas Cultural Affairs) Nevada Watercolor Society’s 50th anniversary “Signature Members Show” in the Mayor’s Gallery at Historic Fifth Street School.

Sheila Spargo "Thunder Bird" (Las Vegas Cultural Affairs) Nevada Watercolor Society’s 50th anniversary “Signature Members Show” in the Mayor’s Gallery at Historic Fifth Street School.

Edwin Hoag "Red Shutters" (Las Vegas Cultural Affairs) Nevada Watercolor Society’s 50th anniversary “Signature Members Show” in the Mayor’s Gallery at Historic Fifth Street School.

Doni Murphy "Yucca Bloom" (Las Vegas Cultural Affairs) Nevada Watercolor Society’s 50th anniversary “Signature Members Show” in the Mayor’s Gallery at Historic Fifth Street School.

Watercolor Society’s 50th

The Nevada Watercolor Society’s 50th anniversary “Signature Members Show” features paintings created with water-based media. The exhibition on display from noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Mayor’s Gallery at Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. nevadawatercolorsociety.org

‘Our Daily Bread’

Daily works created in a variety of media — including pen and ink, colored pencil and pastel drawings and photography — by Ginger Bruner, Sean C. Jones and Montana Black can be viewed in the exhibit “Ginger-Sean-Montana: Our Daily Bread.” Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

Art Connect

Animazing Gallery continues to showcase one local downtown artist in its quarterly showcase. Original artwork by Derek Douglas of Snipt will be featured during the Spring Art Connect event from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Grand Canal Shoppes, 3377 Las Vegas Blvd. South. animazing.com

Kathryn Jill Johnson

Painted drawings by Kathryn Jill Johnson, professor of paintings and drawing at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, are on display in “Dissonance.” College of Southern Nevada Artspace Gallery, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery

Masters exhibition

Kristin Ferguson, Rita Maroun and Scott Sturman exhibit artwork in the “Celebrating Life Masters Exhibition.” The annual juried art exhibit program features artists who have won three or more awards over the past 18 years. Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

Pop-up exhibit

Joel Spencer examines mankind’s decision to exhaust the planet’s resources in his abstract and conceptual works on display in the exhibit “EX-HAUST-ED: Completely Used Up.” Storefront windows of the Quivx Building, 1 Charleston Blvd., located next to the Arts Factory. joelspencerart.com

Sush Machida

Sush Machida’s paintings — a combination of modern pop art paintings with traditional Japanese symmetry and animal themes — are on display in Sush Machida’s exhibit “Twenty Years in Vegas.” The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. sushmachida.com

‘Transitions’

For Women’s History Month, Left of Center Art Gallery is showcasing works illustrating the transitions and phases women experience in their lives in the collaborative exhibition “Transitions.” Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

Priscilla Fowler Fine Art

New paintings by Gig Depio and Darren Johnson focus on the migratory nature of local birdlife in the exhibit “Birds of NV.” Art Square, 1025 S. First St. priscillafowler.com

Christopher J. Brandstetter

Photographs of Detroit schools, homes and other abandoned buildings are on display in Christopher J. Brandstetter’s exhibit “Detroit: Art in Decay.” Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. facebook.com/chrisbrandstetterphotography

Ted Polumbaum

Images of Freedom Summer, the Poor People’s Campaign and African-American activists, artists, athletes and scholars by photojournalist Ted Polumbaum are on display in the exhibit “Lives on the Line: Images of Civil Rights.” Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. lvccld.org

Ed Rivera

Paintings by artist Ed Rivera will be on display in the exhibit “Exploring Geometric, Organic and Other Relevant Subjects.” For more information, email efaciliteq@gmail.com. Savidan Gallery located at Faciliteq Showroom, 1310 S. Third St.

Myranda Bair

Mixed-media artwork focused on the importance of protecting natural resources by Myranda Bair is on display in the exhibit “All That Glitters.” Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. myrandabair.com

Wade Hampton

Portrait, landscape and still-life oil paintings by Wade Hampton. West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. wadehampton.com

Angele Florisi

Photographs of landscapes, ancient native ruins and ghost towns of the American Southwest by Angele Florisi are on display in the exhibit “Through My Lens.” Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

‘After Images’

Paintings by Vicki Richardson will be on display in the “After Images: African-American Heritage Exhibition.” Chamber Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

Eugene Lang

Paintings by Eugene Lang are on display in Rachel’s Kitchen at The District. 2265 Village Walk Drive, Henderson.

Jennifer Weber

Digital collage art featuring classic cars, pin-up models and neon motel signs from Route 66 are on display in Jennifer Weber’s exhibit “Wanderlust.” Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. lvccld.org

Yayoi Kusama

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s exploration of infinite space is showcased in her installations “Infinity Mirrored Room — Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity” and “Narcissus Garden” at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com/bgfa

Nova May

Brightly colored tubes and suspended butterflies made from paper, cardboard and paper-mache with lighting elements are used to represent the transformational power of music taking flight in Nova May’s art installation “In Flight: Energy Liberated.”Windows on First at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St., located along First Street.

Young artists exhibit

Regional winning entries from the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition are on display in the Patio Gallery at the Springs Preserve. Some of the works by Southern Nevada middle and high school students will be sent to the national competition. 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

‘Finding Fremont’

Expedition maps, modern color photographs, an archaeological discovery of mountain howitzer carriage parts and the mountain howitzer believed to be explorer John Fremont’s lost cannon are among the objects on display in the exhibit “Finding Fremont: Pathfinder of the West.” Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

James Stanford

Photo montages of Las Vegas landmarks and neon signs by James Stanford are on display in the exhibit “New Illuminated Portals in Las Vegas: Backlit Lenticulars.” Soho Lofts, 900 Las Vegas Blvd. South. shimmeringzen.com

‘Vessel’

The exhibition of ancient West Mexican ceramics explores the relationship between form and function. Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

Modernist Cuisine

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. modernistcuisine.com

