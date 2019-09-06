Art exhibitions on display this week in Las Vegas

"Velvet Kiss" by Gig Depio

‘Ten’

Paintings created over the past 10 years by Gig Depio depict the artist’s thoughts and experiences of living in Las Vegas in the exhibit “Ten.” The show opens Tuesday and will be on display through Nov. 30. Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery; gigdepio.com

‘Water in the Desert’

Through a variety of mediums, 20 local artists share their perspectives on the ways water influences desert life in the Clark County Public Arts exhibit “Water in the Desert.” The reception will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. facebook.com/winchestercultural

Liz Ensz

Printmaking, mixed-media and installation work by Maryland-based artist Liz Ensz will be on display in “Contemporary Stratigraphy.” The exhibit opens with a reception and artist talk at 6 p.m. Monday. Fine Arts Gallery at CSN’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

Vicki Rose

Digital photographic art by Vicki Rose is on display in the exhibit “Photographic Transformations.” The meet-the-artist reception will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. City Lights Art Gallery, 3 E. Army St., Henderson. citylightsartgallery.com

Glynn Galloway

Contemporary sculptures made with leather and fiber are on display in Glynn Galloway’s exhibit “Leather or Knot.” West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. lvccld.org

Kim Johnson

Large figurative paintings, mixed-media paintings, assemblage and an interactive installation are on display in Kim Johnson’s exhibit “Surfacing.”Gallery at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

Jason Tannen

Photographer and educator Jason Tannen explores the urban environment — and his interest in its erosion and obsolescence — in the exhibit “Remnant.” Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

Michael Mahalak

Works created with oil-based and water-based paint, pen and pencil and digital art are on display in Michael Mahalak’s exhibit “Fractionalism by Mahalak.” Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.,Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

‘Obsidian & Neon’

Photographic portraits and narratives by Jeff Scheid and Erica Vital-Lazare feature African American leaders in culture, politics, business and community outreach in “Obsidian & Neon: Building Black Life and Identity in Las Vegas.” Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave., North Las Vegas. clarkcountynv.gov

Fara Thomas

Works by contemporary abstract artist Fara Thomas are on display in the exhibit “Bubble Series.” Signature Galleries in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, 3377 Las Vegas Blvd. South. farathomasart.com

‘Be Kind to Bugs’

Michael Dodson captures Nevada’s desert landscape with a three-dimensional mural featuring more than 50 colors. The installation is located on the northern Strip-side Plaza staircase at the Fashion Show mall. 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. instagram.com/mdodson

Valentin Yordanov

Abstract paintings depict “non-spaces” in Valentin Yordanov’s exhibit “Beyond Borders.” The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. facebook.com/valentin.yordanov.gallery

Wade Hampton

Portrait, landscape and still-life oil paintings by Wade Hampton.Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. lvccld.org

Matt Ortego

Matt Ortego shares his views on animal rights and morality in the exhibit “Cornish Assault: Painting Series 1.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

‘Dino Might’

A custom mural and other works illustrate what dinosaurs “might” say or do in JW Caldwell’s exhibit “Dino Might.” Big Springs Gallery at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

‘Native Nevada Basketry Traditions’

Native American basket weavers show the differences and similarities in construction and design due to tribal traditions and affiliations. Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

‘Into Africa’

Photographs and glass art focusing on five animals of Africa are on display in Christine Wilson’s exhibit “Into Africa.” West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. lvccld.org

‘Punks in Vegas’

Images of local musicians taken by photographers Steven Matview, Hunter Wallace, Aaron Mattern and Christopher Mounts are displayed in the exhibit “Punks in Vegas: An 8 Year Photo Retrospective.” Rebar, 1225 S. Main St. punksinvegas.com

‘Pressure’

UNLV bachelor of fine art graduates Reymarc Dayauon, Alex Kereczman, Piotr Potoczny and Justin Velasco examine what pressure means to them through a variety of media — including illustration, oil painting, printmaking and sculpture. UNLV’s Donna Beam Fine Art Gallery, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/donnabeamgallery

Yasuaki Onishi

Japanese artist Yasuaki Onishi reinterpret the principle elements of sculpture in the exhibition “Permeating Landscape.” Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com/bgfa; onys.net

Trey Ratcliff

International photographer Trey Ratcliff — known for his images of the Burning Man festival and travel photography — showcases 10 large-format prints through Sept. 20. Carnevale Gallery located at Appian Way at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South. carnevalegallery.com; stuckincustoms.com

Photo exhibit

The Nevada Camera Club showcases photographs from the 2019 Electronic Image Competition and a selection of images by 2018 Photographer of the Year, Jerome Hamilton. Whitney Library, 5175 E. Tropicana Ave. lvccld.org

‘David Baird: A Survey’

Sculptures, paintings, monoprints and mixed-media by David Baird — a professor of architecture at UNLV. Priscilla Fowler Fine Art, 1300 S. Main St., No. 110. priscillafowler.com

‘Winner’s Circle’

“Celebrating Life!” artists display their winning entries from the annual juried fine art competition in the exhibit “Celebrating Life! 2019 Winner’s Circle.” Chamber Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

‘Lobo Loco’

Paintings, sculptures, assemblage works and drawings by Leobardos Bracamontes are on display in “Lobo Loco.” Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Suite D222. corecontemporary.com

‘Dry Wit’

“Dry Wit: Artworks from the Collection of the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art” explores the contrasts that unite the Las Vegas community through paintings, sculptures, illustration and photography. The Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

