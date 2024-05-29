Bellagio unveils ‘Higher Love’ summer display on Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS

The Bellagio on Wednesday unveiled its new summer display at the Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Las Vegas Strip.

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

The Bellagio's new "Higher Love" summer display is seen in this photo. (MGM Resorts International)

The Bellagio's new "Higher Love" summer display is seen in this photo. (MGM Resorts International)

The Bellagio's new "Higher Love" summer display is seen in this photo. (MGM Resorts International)

The Bellagio's new "Higher Love" summer display is seen in this photo. (MGM Resorts International)

The Bellagio's new "Higher Love" summer display is seen in this photo. (MGM Resorts International)

The Bellagio's new "Higher Love" summer display is seen in this photo. (MGM Resorts International)

The Bellagio's new "Higher Love" summer display is seen in this photo. (MGM Resorts International)

The Bellagio's new "Higher Love" summer display is seen in this photo. (MGM Resorts International)

The Bellagio on Wednesday unveiled its new summer display at the Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, the new display, dubbed “Higher Love,” will be available for viewing through August 24.

The Bellagio says the new display welcomes “the new season with stunning floral arrangements and whimsical hot air balloons, the display thoughtfully draws inspiration from steampunk, European nostalgia, universal love and the timeless symbolism of nature’s beauty.”

Among other elements, the creation includes seven “artfully designed” hot air balloons throughout the display that feature a combined 75,000 reserved roses and other floral elements, designers said.

“This incredible display was created with the intention of inspiring guests to reflect on how love can lift us all up,” said designer Ed Libby. “We hope ‘Higher Love’ not only enchants our visitors, but garners feelings of growth, celebration and warmth through all of the iconic symbols associated with the splendor of the summer season.”

The Bellagio’s horticulture team says the “fantastical summer scene will elicit wonder and wanderlust around every corner.”

“Higher Love” 2024 Summer Display by the Numbers

75,000: Preserved roses and other floral elements that make up the balloons in the North and South Beds

35,000: Yellow mimosa and blooming orchids on the mimosa tree

22,000: Potted plants, shrubs and trees within the display

2,000: Fresh carnations making up the pansy flower in the South Bed

80: Artists, horticulturists and engineers who worked to create the summer display

26-feet: Height of whimsical violet hot air balloon in the South bed

7: Artfully designed hot air balloons throughout the display

Avoiding the use of municipal potable water, the release notes that water used in Bellagio’s Conservatory and Botanical Gardens comes from on-site underground wells that use rain and recycled water from the resort.

According to MGM Resorts, at the end of each display, plants and botanical material without remaining viable life are separated for collection by a local composting facility.

The company says that the organic waste is made into compost products to help improve the environment.

“This method of recycling keeps thousands of pounds of waste out of local landfills and turns it into something that improves the region’s soil, air and water quality,” the release said.

Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is free and open to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week.