102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Arts & Culture

Blue Angel memorialized in massive mural in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2019 - 7:15 pm
 

In the 1960s, Las Vegas seemed like the brightest place on Earth.

Las Vegas native and artist James Stanford remembers convening at the five-points intersection east of downtown before hopping in a friend’s car, blasting the Rolling Stones and cruising down Fremont Street.

“It was like the all-American dream but with neon and rock ‘n’ roll,” Stanford says. “And the Blue Angel watching over us.”

The Blue Angel has since descended from her perch at the Blue Angel Motel, one of the former landmarks near that intersection. Now, Stanford is commemorating her in a mural, “A Phalanx of Angels Ascending.”

He remembers starting his night over baskets of onion rings and cherry-lime rickeys at the Blue Onion restaurant. Then his caravan would trek past the Blue Haven bar and the Blue Angel Motel.

“There she was, standing on top of the building” recalls Stanford, standing outside the nearly-completed mural on the home of the 705 arts incubator building (705 Las Vegas Blvd. North). “She stood like a sentinel. She was our Lady of Las Vegas.”

The 16-foot-tall Blue Angel statue was designed by Betty Willis, who also created the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign. Eventually, the Blue Angel Motel fell into disrepair, and six decades after she first took her watch, the statue was taken down for renovations.

Last fall, Stanford started kicking around ideas for a mural on the 705 building. He initially planned a mandala, similar to the ones in his Shimmering Zen collection, but decided that the challenge of nailing the perfectly symmetrical design in freehand was too risky.

“I wanted something that would resonate with the community but also complement the Neon Museum across the street,” Stanford says. “I thought, ‘well, what are we missing?’ ”

Last year, Stanford visited his Lady of Las Vegas when she was on display at the Neon Museum’s warehouse space at Ne10 Studio on West Bonanza Road.

His next question to himself: What’s better than one Blue Angel? The obvious answer was many Blue Angels.

Alison Chambers, who owns the 705 arts incubator, moved to Las Vegas six years ago. She took up photographing old motels, paying many visits to the Angel.

“I fell in love with her, like everyone does,” Chambers said. “You could get so close to her and watch her spin on her pedestal.”

In 2007, she had just been repainted and Stanford set out on a stormy December day to photograph the statue.

“Most people who took photos wanted to isolate her from that (motel) building because they were ashamed of it,” he says. “I thought no way, man. That building is a part of her. It may be run down and not looking good, but she’s looking over it and she looks good.”

Stanford used his photo of the building set against a thick, cloudy sky to produce his “phalanx of angels.” The bottom of the mural is the top of the motel building, shifted as though the first story and a half might be tucked underground. The bottom of the mural is surrounded by a shallow planter, whose short brick borders may represent the motel’s retainer walls.

The 705 Building’s heavy metal doors are flanked by the top half of motel room doors and windows. Above them is the crown moulding of the roof. And keeping watch over the motel is the Blue Angel on her perch, repeated ninefold.

“The idea was to create an architectural sense of place,” Stanford says. “All the doors and everything are still on the building.”

Along one side of the building, the angels ascend skyward, assisted by jet rockets at their feet, an homage to the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, which fly out of Nellis Air Force Base. Another wall portrays her as Botticelli’s Birth of Venus.

The last wall of the 2,000-square-foot mural retains the uniform murky storm clouds, which are disrupted by soaring dragons. The dragons represent good luck in Chambers’ Chinese heritage and a nod to their neighbors in the Laos Market next door.

Street artist Cliff “Airbrushing” Morris is executing the 71-year-old artist’s vision by projecting the digital artworks onto the building and tracing them.

“Cliff has a huge reputation in town for being a great guy and great airbrush artist,” Stanford says.

For another few days, Morris and Stanford will revisit the mural, adding touch-ups and making the angels more consistent.

“Vegas is so much more than casinos and the Strip,” Chambers says. “Finding things like the Blue Angel when she was still on that perch was pretty perfect.”

In a city known for razing hotels when they get over a certain age, the mural achieves something bold, in preserving the Blue Angel Motel’s memory.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
SecretBurger at China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Carlos Cruz, executive chef of Jose Andres’ China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, makes the SecretBurger off-menu, one-night-only ‘All Quacked Up’ with a kimchi pancake, Peking duck, house-made hoisin sauce, a fried duck egg, pickled micro-vegetables, caviar and gold flakes and serves it with a Stillwater Artisanal Ale. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Famous Blue Angel statue commemorated in downtown Las Vegas mural
The 16-foot tall Blue Angel statue that stood above the Blue Angel Motel for six decades is featured in a mural spanning three walls at a downtown Las Vegas building. James Stanford designed the “A Phalanx of Angels Ascending" mural based on his photography, and Cliff Morris painted the mural at 705 Las Vegas Blvd. North, near the Neon Museum. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Making Castle Frites at the new Frites at the Excalibur in Las Vegas
Tom McGrath, district manager/executive chef at Frites at the Excalibur in Las Vegas, tops his beef-tallow fries like a loaded baked potato - with white and yellow cheddar, sour cream, bacon and chives. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hello Kitty Cafe on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The Hello Kitty Cafe opens Friday, July 12th, 2019, between New York, New York and Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Amano Las Vegas' Fat Baby Sandwich
Chef Jason Weber of Amano Las Vegas has created a sandwich stuffed with pasta, and it's a hit. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A class at Melissa Coppel Chocolate and Pastry School in Las Vegas.
Melissa Coppel, who teaches classes in various countries around the world, attracts students from far and wide to her eponymous school in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Havana Lobster at Boteco in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marcus Fortunato, co-owner of Boteco in Las Vegas, learned to make Havana Lobster from the chef at El Figaro, a favorite of former Cuban President Fidel Castro.
Chef Gustav Mauler Is retiring
Las Vegas chef Gustav Mauler announces his retirement on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Bellagio Conservatory unveils Italian summer exhibit
The Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Gardens have opened the gates to its summer display. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
A.D. Hopkins on his debut novel
Veteran journalist introduces readers to “The Boys Who Woke Up Early.” (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seven Magic Mountains restoration complete
Artist Ugo Rondinone’s iconic Seven Magic Mountains receives a complete painting restoration in June 2019.
Making off-the-menu bean curd rolls at Mr. Chow in Las Vegas
Senior chef tournant Cesar Laran has created secret bean curd rolls at Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. To make them, he rolls bean curd sheets around a filling of carrots, celery and shiitake mushrooms, then smokes them with oolong tea and sugar. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Bread Pudding French Toast at Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas
James Trees, chef/owner of Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas, slices house-made blueberry bread pudding, coats it in egg yolks and mascarpone, fries it and tops it with spiced walnuts, Lyle’s Golden Syrup and creme fraiche. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Celine Dion closes 1,141-show residency on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Hear from Celine Dion about her 16 years on the Las Vegas Strip and what the future has in store for her. (Caesars Entertainment)
Lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar
The hugely popular lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar at the South Point in Las Vegas is made with white cheddar and served on sourdough. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
You can dine out with your dog in Las Vegas
Lazy Dog, among Las Vegas restaurants that allow dogs, is probably the most accommodating, with free bowls of water and a doggy menu. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sparrow + Wolf at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Marc Vetri will launch a new collaborative chef series June 18, with a little help from Sparrow + Wolf’s Brian Howard. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland - VIDEO
What it's like to ride the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ada’s opens at Tivoli Village in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Ada’s, from James Trees, owner of Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas’ Arts District, brings Tivoli Village a similar menu of seasonal, artisanal pastas, pizzas — and ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Nutella French Toast at Cafe Americano in Las Vegas
Harold Norris, executive chef at Cafe Americano at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, coats brioche in cinnamon and chocolate and layers it with Nutella and bananas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heavier traffic expected from EDC festival attendees
Electric Daisy Carnival attendees began to vacate the Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting before 5 a.m., the majority heading south on Interstate 15.
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DJ Steve Aoki visits Las Vegas comic book store
DJ Steve Aoki visits Torpedo Comics in Las Vegas Friday, May 17, 2019, for a signing for his new comic book series "Neon Future." (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Smith & Wollensky opens at The Venetian
After 18 years, the Smith & Wollensky location on Las Vegas’ south Strip closed in 2017, to be re-born two years later with a rib-cutting — instead of a ribbon-cutting — in The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Colin Cantwell, Creator Of Iconic Star Wars Ships Visits Vegas
Colin Cantwell, who created and designed such "Star Wars" ships as the X-Wing fighter, and Death Star, met fans at Rogue Toys in Las Vegas today. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Beauty & Essex in Las Vegas makes an EDC Wonder Wheel
In honor of the Electric Daisy Carnival, Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas makes its Wonder Wheel party-worthy. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giada talks Vegas Uncork’d
Giada De Laurentiis talks during Aperitivo Hour, a Vegas Uncork'd event, at her Caesars Palace restaurant, Pronto, May 10, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scenes from Vegas Uncork’d 2019 on the Las Vegas Strip
The 13th edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit brought four days of food, wine, celebrity chefs and parties to town, May 9-12. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three ingredients Gordon Ramsay can’t live without
Bon Appetit's Andy Baraghani interviews the "Hell's Kitchen" chef during a Vegas Uncork'd event at Caesars Palace, May 11, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST