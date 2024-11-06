New details unveiled on Las Vegas art museum

The Las Vegas City Council approved the sale of land in Symphony Park for a new development to be part of the museum.

The parcel of land is adjacent to the planned Las Vegas Museum of Art. (Submitted)

A rendering of the Las Vegas Museum of Art, facing south at Symphony Park, with Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center at right, or west. The 90,000-square-foot LVMA building is to sit on a 1.5-acre plot. Construction is planned to begin no later than February 2027. (Las Vegas Museum of Art)

A public sculpture park is planned for the new Las Vegas Museum of Art.

The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved the sale and development of a .59-acre parcel for a sculpture garden to act as an extension of the planned art museum in downtown’s Symphony Park. The city-owned parcel is at 320 S. City Parkway and is being sold to the museum for $1.

“It’s our goal to enhance the already vibrant Symphony Park with art and a very welcoming space,” said Heather Harmon, director of the Las Vegas Museum of Art. “There is so much we can do in service of our community with this space, from engaging with art to sharing experience.”

The sculpture garden would include pedestrian-friendly pathways, seating areas for programming, space for events such as farmers markets or workshops, and, of course, sculptures from “renowned” artists.

Red Ridge Development will be the developers of the sculpture garden, as well as the museum.

Programming for the sculpture garden is front of mind, with plans for art and community centered events. The plans for the sculpture garden are inspired by partner museum, Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s LACMA Plaza, which holds programming like jazz nights.

The museum and sculpture garden have plans to open at the end of 2028, with construction starting in March 2027. In September, City Council approved entering into a partnership with the museum and the sale of 1.5 acres of land for a “less than fair market value.”

The projected cost for the construction of the museum is $150 million, and the total campaign goal of $200 million, with plans to fund via grants, gifts, sponsors and donations, according to the September City Council meeting. Prior to securing the land, organizers had already reached half of their funding goal.

