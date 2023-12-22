58°F
Construction starts on AREA15 expansion

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2023 - 11:51 am
 
Area15's second phase of construction for its 20 acre expansion has begun. (Area15
The expansion at Area15 will include a salvaged Boeing 747. Photo: Area15
Winston Fisher, CEO of Area15, discusses new leasing opportunities at Area15 on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

AREA15 has broken ground on its first expansion, an additional 20 acres north along Interstate 15.

Construction crews have begun erecting 36-foot walls for the new part of the art and entertainment district that will be anchored by Universal Destinations & Experiences, encompassing a year-round horror entertainment experience called Horror Unleashed.

There will also be indoor skydiving and AREA15 Chief Executive Officer Winston Fisher said tourists and locals alike are changing their entertainment habits and looking for more experiential things to do with their money.

“Consumers continue to gravitate toward artful new forms of entertainment providing immersive experiences, authentic connections and real emotions,” he said in a statement. “The demand continues to grow, and we are ready to dive into this substantial expansion and find more partnerships that will have a lasting impact on the AREA15 District and the City of Las Vegas.”

The new phase of the district will feature 450,000 square feet of retail and food and beverage space with multiple building structures, and tenant leasing will range from 1,000 to 60,000 square feet. An opening date has not been provided by the company yet.

One of the more interesting parts of the expansion will be a salvaged Boeing 747 aircraft which will serve as an event space. AREA15 has already seen more than 5 million guests and employs more than 1,000 people. So far they have hosted more than 200 live events and the original part of the district features the Meow Wolf Omega Mart, Illuminarium, Five Iron Golf and Wink World.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

