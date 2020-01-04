How to apply to be artist-in-residence with The Neon Museum

For the fifth year, the museum is calling for entries for one artist to draw inspiration from the collection as an artist-in-residence.

The Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign is illuminated for the first time in public during a special event at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas on Monday, March 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Julie Henson, artist in residence for the Neon Museum, at the museum's NE10 Studio in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 16, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Julie Henson, artist in residence for the Neon Museum, at the museum's NE10 Studio in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 16, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Julie Henson, artist in residence for the Neon Museum, works on one of her sculptures at the museum's NE10 Studio in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 16, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The recently restored Ugly Duckling sign stands next to the La Concha sign at the Neon Museum in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, July 11, 2019. The sign was originally located on East Fremont Street at Ugly Duckling Car Sales. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vista de la guitarra del Hard Rock Cafe y los letreros de The Flame en el Neon Museum en el centro de Las Vegas el jueves 11 de julio de 2019. El letrero se ubicaba originalmente en East Fremont Street en Ugly Duckling Car Sales. (Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal / El Tiempo) @csstevensphoto

The Neon Museum’s collection of signs, marquees and Las Vegas history routinely inspires visitors.

The Neon Museum National Residency offers a U.S.-based contemporary artist the opportunity to explore and interpret the facility’s historic collection within a broader cultural context.

“Hosting this annual program enables us to introduce the community to a diverse array of artists who draw inspiration from The Neon Museum’s collection,” Rob McCoy, museum president and CEO said in a news release. “It’s gratifying to be able to provide a platform for new creative output and cultural dialogue.”

Last year’s artist-in-residence, Julie Henson, created art that reflected the signs around her studio in the museum’s Ne10 warehouse — a collection of large-scale fabric marquees that referenced Las Vegas casinos.

The 2020 artist will be selected based on demonstrated artistic excellence, quality and clarity of the submission, quality and benefit of the proposed public program and demonstrated ability to complete the project within the allotted schedule. The museum requests the artist contribute a mutually agreed-upon artwork to the museum’s collection.

Eligible artists must older than 18 and work in visual arts, performance or sound. Applications are due by by 5 p.m. Feb. 7.

During the eight-week residency, the museum will provide:

— $3,000 stipend plus a modest budget for materials, if required.

— $800 travel allowance.

— Living accommodations for eight weeks in downtown Las Vegas.

— A 1,000-square-foot studio space inside the museum’s 10,000-square-foot Ne10 Studio; this space is climate-controlled (essential during Las Vegas summers) and has a ceiling height of 19 feet.

— Access to the museum’s sign collection and archives, marketing and publicity support, photographic documentation and staffing to assisting with administering the public portion of the program.

