Iconic Riviera, Stardust signs hoisted into Neon Museum display — PHOTOS

A Riviera hotel-casino sign that was kept in storage is delivered to the Neon Museum in Las Vegas on Friday, May 19, 2017. The sign is one of approximately 30 in storage slated to be installed for the museum's expanded exhibit space. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A part of the Stardust hotel-casino sign that was kept in storage is delivered to the Neon Museum in Las Vegas on Friday, May 19, 2017. The sign is one of approximately 30 in storage slated to be installed for the museum's expanded exhibit space. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A Riviera hotel-casino sign that was kept in storage is delivered to the Neon Museum in Las Vegas on Friday, May 19, 2017. The sign is one of approximately 30 in storage slated to be installed for the museum's expanded exhibit space. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A cat roams around after a Polynesian hotel-casino sign that was kept in storage was installed at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas on Friday, May 19, 2017. The sign is one of approximately 30 in storage slated to be installed for the museum's expanded exhibit space. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Charles Partridge of Federal Health, a visual communications company, helps install part of the Stardust hotel-casino sign at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas on Friday, May 19, 2017. The sign is one of approximately 30 in storage slated to be installed for the museum's expanded exhibit space. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A part of the Stardust hotel-casino sign that was kept in storage is delivered to the Neon Museum in Las Vegas on Friday, May 19, 2017. The sign is one of approximately 30 in storage slated to be installed for the museum's expanded exhibit space. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A cat roams around after a Riviera hotel-casino sign that was kept in storage was installed at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas on Friday, May 19, 2017. The sign is one of approximately 30 in storage slated to be installed for the museum's expanded exhibit space. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A part of the Stardust hotel-casino sign that was kept in storage is delivered to the Neon Museum in Las Vegas on Friday, May 19, 2017. The sign is one of approximately 30 in storage slated to be installed for the museum's expanded exhibit space. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A cat roams around after a Riviera hotel-casino sign that was kept in storage was installed at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas on Friday, May 19, 2017. The sign is one of approximately 30 in storage slated to be installed for the museum's expanded exhibit space. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Charles Partridge of Federal Health, a visual communications company, right, helps place a Riviera hotel-casino sign at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas on Friday, May 19, 2017. The sign is one of approximately 30 in storage slated to be installed for the museum's expanded exhibit space. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A part of the Stardust hotel-casino sign that was kept in storage is delivered to the Neon Museum in Las Vegas on Friday, May 19, 2017. The sign is one of approximately 30 in storage slated to be installed for the museum's expanded exhibit space. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A part of the Stardust hotel-casino sign that was kept in storage is delivered to the Neon Museum in Las Vegas on Friday, May 19, 2017. The sign is one of approximately 30 in storage slated to be installed for the museum's expanded exhibit space. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Charles Partridge of Federal Health, a visual communications company, helps install part of the Stardust hotel-casino sign at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas on Friday, May 19, 2017. The sign is one of approximately 30 in storage slated to be installed for the museum's expanded exhibit space. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A part of the Stardust hotel-casino sign that was kept in storage is delivered to the Neon Museum in Las Vegas on Friday, May 19, 2017. The sign is one of approximately 30 in storage slated to be installed for the museum's expanded exhibit space. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Thirty signs — including iconic Las Vegas landmarks from the Stardust and Riviera — were hauled out of storage Friday as the Neon Museum worked on an expanded “Neon Boneyard.”

The expanded outdoor space is under construction and scheduled to be completed later this year, according to a news release.

In addition to the famous Stardust and Riviera items, the museum rolled out signs from the Las Vegas Club, The Opera House Gambling Club and the Spearmint Rhino. The signs were delivered to the lot on Las Vegas Boulevard North, just north of downtown.

The museum features a visitors’ center housed inside the former La Concha Motel lobby as well as nine restored signs installed as public art throughout downtown Las Vegas.

For tour schedules and pricing information, visit neonmuseum.org.