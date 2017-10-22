Las Vegas Book Festival celebrates 16th year

The Las Vegas Book Festival wrapped up its 16th annual event Saturday in downtown Las Vegas.
The festival, held at the Historic Fifth Street School, offered panels and presentations in a variety of genres, children’s activities, vendor booths and displays.
Among the events Saturday was the Spark! Youth Poetry and Recitation Competition, during which finalists presented original poems.
In addition to its long list of participating writers, the festival also featured keynote speakers fiction writer Daniel Handler, also known for the best-selling “A Series of Unfortunate Events” written under his pen name Lemony Snicket, and Sharon Draper, a five-time winner of the Coretta Scott King Literary Awards and a New York Times best-selling author of “Out of My Mind.”