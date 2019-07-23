Las Vegas foundation donates to Tim Burton’s ‘Lost Vegas’ show

The Las Vegas-based Engelstad Foundation is providing a gift to fund a substantial portion of “Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum.”

"Tim Burton @ the Neon Museum" will be an exhibition of Burton's original artwork beginning in October 2019. These images are representative of the sort of large-scale sculptures and installations Burton will be creating specifically for the Neon Museum. The Vox Agency

"Tim Burton @ the Neon Museum" será una exposición de las obras de arte originales de Burton a partir de octubre de 2019. Estas imágenes son representativas del tipo de esculturas e instalaciones a gran escala que Burton creará específicamente para el Neon Museum. Agencia Vox

"Tim Burton @ the Neon Museum" será una exposición de las obras de arte originales de Burton a partir de octubre de 2019. Estas imágenes son representativas del tipo de esculturas e instalaciones a gran escala que Burton creará específicamente para el Neon Museum. Agencia Vox

In just three short months, Tim Burton’s whimsical, frightening and cinematic artworks will touch down in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas-based Engelstad Foundation is providing a gift of $250,000 to fund a substantial portion of “Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum.”

“We are immensely grateful to the Engelstad Foundation for this generous demonstration of support for the most exciting art exhibitions ever to be staged in Las Vegas,” said Rob McCoy, president and CEO at The Neon Museum, according to a news release.

“Lost Vegas” will feature sculptural and digital installations celebrating Burton’s connection to Las Vegas.

The landscape of museum will serve as creative inspiration and many of the site-specific artworks will interact with the museum’s signs and marquees, some of which appeared in Burton’s film “Mars Attacks!”

In addition to his 1996 disaster film, Burton has directed blockbuster hits and cult classics including “Beetlejuice,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Big Fish,” “Alice in Wonderland” and “Edward Scissorhands.”

The Neon Museum’s campus will be transformed with Burton’s new and previously exhibited pieces.

The fine art exhibition will be Burton’s first in nearly a decade in the United States.

“Lost Vegas” will run from Oct. 15 to Feb. 15, 2020.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.