Lunar New Year in Las Vegas: A guide to events and exhibits

From lion dances to festive decor, events and exhibits are celebrating the Lunar New Year around the Las Vegas Valley.

The Bellagio Conservatory’s Lunar New Year exhibit features 45,600 flowers and a 32-foot-tall medallion honoring the Year of the Water Rabbit. (MGM Resorts International)

The Bellagio Conservatory’s Lunar New Year exhibit is on display 24 hours daily through March 4. (MGM Resorts International)

The Lohan School of Shaolin performs the Chinese Lion dance in celebration of the Lunar New Year at Palace Station in Las Vegas, on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Lohan School of Shaolin conduct a lion dance at a reception as the Grand Canal Shoppes celebrate the Year of the Rat with their ninth annual Chinese New Year in the Desert at The Venetian on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lunar New Year begins Jan. 22. Here is a guide to some events and exhibits around the Las Vegas Valley celebrating the Year of the Rabbit.

Bellagio

The Bellagio Conservatory’s Lunar New Year exhibit features 45,600 flowers, a 32-foot-tall medallion honoring the Year of the Water Rabbit, 88 I-Ching coins on a gold money tree, koi fish, hanging jade talismans, a birdcage with zebra finches and more, on display 24 hours daily through March 4. On Jan. 28, Yau Kung Moon will perform dragon and lion dance at 1 p.m. at the main valet. bellagio.com

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment resorts feature decorations in the lobby and common areas, floral arrangements, hanging lanterns and more, through Feb. 5. Lion dances will be performed on Jan. 27 at noon at The Cromwell, 1 p.m. at the Flamingo, 2 p.m. at The Linq, 3 p.m. at Harrah’s Las Vegas and 5 p.m. at the Rio. On Jan. 28, performances will be at noon at Planet Hollywood Resort, 1 p.m. at Paris Las Vegas, 2 p.m. at Horseshoe and 5 p.m. at Caesars Palace. caesars.com

CNY in the Desert

The annual Chinese New Year in the Desert opens with a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon Jan. 26 at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. The event will feature a lion blessing and cultural performances at St. Mark’s Square. On Jan. 28, the Las Vegas Spring Festival Parade begins at 11 a.m. at the Fremont East Entertainment District in downtown Las Vegas. The parade after-party will be noon to 3:30 p.m. at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St. cnyinthedesert.com

Downtown Summerlin

The Lunar New Year parade starts at 5 p.m. Jan. 22 on Park Centre Drive and features fan dancers, stilt walkers, an oversize dragon and more. The parade is presented in partnership with BESTAgency, Guan Strong Lion Arts Association and Kirin Brewing Company. Guests will receive a complimentary lighted cheer stick with their Experience Pass in the Summerlin app. The sticks will be available from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. (while supplies last) before the parade in the breezeway of the One Summerlin office tower. The center also offers festive decor and a red envelope giveaway through the Summerlin app from Jan. 23 to 27. summerlin.com/downtown-summerlin

Fashion Show mall

The mall celebrates the Year of the Rabbit with festive decor, and a lion blessing at noon Jan. 22. The event will be followed by a lantern decorating activation in the Great Hall, and envelopes with chocolate gold coins will be distributed to guests. The lantern light show will be available through Feb. 5, along with special offers by select retailers. fslv.com

Gold Coast

The casino features traditional lion dances at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 on the casino floor. goldcoastcasino.com

Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian

The Shoppes features photo opportunities at the Golden Dragon art installation with an illuminated smoke-breathing dragon. The installation is located on Level 2 between Louis Vuitton and Kate Spade New York through Feb. 5. A red lantern display is located near Smith & Wollensky through Feb. 20. A lion blessing, followed by cultural performances by folkloric dancers, will be at 4 p.m. Jan. 25 at St. Mark’s Square. The free cultural performances will also take place at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 27-29. grandcanalshoppes.com

JW Marriott/Rampart Casino

Rampart Casino offers festive decor, dining specials and giveaways from Jan. 22 to Feb. 7. A lion dance performance on the casino floor starts at 9 p.m. Jan. 27. Guests are invited to fill red envelopes and feed romaine lettuce to the lion during the traditional ceremony. theresortatsummerlin.com

M Resort

On Jan. 28, the resort presents a lion dance performance at 6 p.m. The event will start in the hotel lobby and move throughout the casino floor. themresort.com

MGM Resorts International

Yau Kung Moon will perform Chinese dragon and lion dances at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at Aria’s main valet, 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at Bellagio’s main valet, 5 p.m. Jan. 28 at the MGM Grand’s main porte-cochere and at 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ east side resort doors near Starbucks. mgmresorts.com

The Orleans

The Year of the Rabbit lion dance will begin at 5 p.m. Jan. 25 on the casino floor. orleanscasino.com

Palms

The resort will celebrate the Lunar New Year with dining specials, and three lion dance performances (about 18 to 20-minutes each) beginning at 2 p.m. Jan. 22 and 5 p.m. Jan. 28. palms.com

Resorts World

A dragon and lion dance will be presented at 6 p.m. Jan. 22 from the Zouk Plaza (outside doors to Las Vegas Boulevard South next to Zouk Nightclub). The Resorts World Theatre features a performance by Leehom Wang at 5 p.m. Jan. 28, tickets start at $113 at axs.com. rwlasvegas.com

Silverton

The casino kicks off the Year of the Rabbit with a traditional lion dance at 1 p.m. Jan. 22 under the porte-cochere. silvertoncasino.com

Station Casinos

Palace Station hosts a traditional lion dance at 7 p.m. Jan. 22, and the Red Rock Resort will present the celebratory dance at 6 p.m. Jan. 26. stationcasinos.com

The Venetian

The Waterfall Atrium and Gardens’ Lunar New Year installation features a 16-foot and 700-pound rabbit surrounded by lush greenery and gold coins to represent prosperity. The lion dance and eye-painting ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. Jan. 23 in The Venetian’s porte-cochere and wind its way through the lobby and casino, stopping at the waterfall atrium and continuing through the Palazzo casino and lobby, ending at Palazzo’s porte-cochere. venetianlasvegas.com