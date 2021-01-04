Luxe new art gallery and museum opens in Vegas

More than 1,000 works will be displayed each day at the new Park West Fine Art Museum Gallery in The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.

The new Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery in Las Vegas will be hosting the museum exhibition "From Renoir to Kostabi" to celebrate its grand opening. (Amanda Nowak Photography)

Salvador Dali has come to Las Vegas.

The Spanish surrealist painter is among the iconic artists whose work is featured at the new Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery in The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.

More than 1,000 works will be displayed each day at the 7,000-square foot space including greats such as Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec and Pablo Picasso.

There is also a gallery collection, which includes artwork ranging in price from a few hundred dollars to more than one million dollars, from the likes of Peter Max, Mark Kostabi, Nano Lopez, Kre8 and Las Vegas native Michael Godard.

“Everything in Vegas has to be bigger, better, and more beautiful than anywhere on Earth,” said Park West Founder and CEO Albert Scaglione in a press release. “Our collection at the Park West Museum & Gallery Las Vegas will be second to none with everything from emerging artists to one-of-a-kind paintings by Renoir, Chagall, Picasso, and more.”

To celebrate its opening, the Park West Fine Museum & Gallery is hosting the traveling museum exhibition, “From Renoir to Kostabi,” which spans centuries and highlights artwork by renowned artists such as Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Chagall, Marcel Mouly and Kostabi.

Admission is free at the gallery, which is open every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. parkwestgallery.com/lasvegas

