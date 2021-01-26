Neon Museum offers free virtual history of restored signs

The nine signs in downtown Las Vegas will be discussed in “Beyond the Boneyard: Restored Roadside Relics.”

The neon sign from 5th Street Liquor Store is one of the signs restored by the Neon Museum, which will be part of its virtual presentation “Beyond the Boneyard: Restored Roadside Relics." (Neon Museum)

The neon sign from Binion's Horseshoe, as restored by the Neon Museum, is on display in downtown Las Vegas. (Neon Museum)

The neon sign from the Bow & Arrow Motel was restored by the Neon Museum and is on display in downtown Las Vegas. (Neon Museum)

The Neon Museum will discuss the neon sign from the Hacienda, and other restored signs, during the museum's virtual presentation on Feb. 4. (Neon Museum)

A vital part of the Neon Museum collection is always on display for free.

On Feb. 4, you can learn about those vintage signs, also without charge.

The virtual presentation “Beyond the Boneyard: Restored Roadside Relics,” scheduled for 6-7 p.m., will offer insight into the nine restored neon signs placed throughout downtown Las Vegas. Staff members will share the histories of the signs, as well as information on the museum’s efforts to reintroduce these artifacts into the city.

The signs included in the program come from the following:

— Binion’s Horseshoe, opened in 1951.

— The Silver Slipper, opened in 1950.

— The Bow & Arrow Motel, built during the 1950s along Wyoming Avenue.

— Society Cleaners, opened in 1946 on the corner of 11th and Fremont Streets.

— The Normandie Motel, opened in 1937 at 708 Las Vegas Boulevard South.

— The Lucky Cuss Motel at 3305 Fremont Street.

— The Hacienda, where the Horse and Rider were installed in the mid-1960s.

— The 5th Street Liquor Store, opened in 1945 at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Garces Street.

— And the Landmark Hotel, the last of six casinos owned by Howard Hughes.

To register for the Zoom event, see bit.ly/BeyondtheBoneyardRelics.

