New Strip attraction grabs all 5 senses through immersive art

South Korea’s Arte Museum will open its first Western hemisphere location in Las Vegas.

Guests look at the waterfall scene at Arte Museum. The digital projection attraction is set to open on the Strip in November. (Courtesy of Arte Museum)

A desert landscape is shown at Arte Museum. The digital projection attraction is set to open on the Strip in November. (Courtesy of Arte Museum)

Las Vegas imagery is shown at Arte Museum. The digital projection attraction is set to open on the Strip in November. (Courtesy of Arte Museum)

Guests look at a forest scene at Arte Museum. The digital projection attraction is set to open on the Strip in November. (Courtesy of Arte Museum)

An immersive digital art venue popular in east Asia will open its first North American location near the center Strip next month.

Arte Museum, a $25 million, two-story space spanning 30,000 square feet, in the mixed-use building 63 at the corner of Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, will start showings of its projection mapping attraction in early November and host a grand opening on Nov. 29.

Produced by Korean digital design company d’strict, the 14 distinct projections will feature natural elements like waterfalls, beaches and the Northern lights, according to a news release. A special installation for the Las Vegas location will highlight the landmarks, nightlife and natural beauty found in Nevada.

“One distinguishing feature of our content is its nature-driven focus and their instinctive resonance,” Sean Lee, CEO of d’strict, said in an email to the Review-Journal. “Besides the authentic natural scenes, guests will also journey through fantastical, dreamlike landscapes that allow them to experience something truly magical.”

The venue also taps into visitors’ other senses. For tactile stimulation, audiences can draw in a sketchbook that gets projected onto the wall. Nature sounds complement the nearby scenes and a tea bar within the gallery plays on the tastes of flowers and other natural elements displayed on the walls. Each region of the space will also have its own fragrance.

“You hear crashing waves, smell the blossoms, taste a delicious tea as you watch plum blossoms bloom before you,” Lee said.

Lee’s company launched its first venue in Jeju, South Korea, in 2020 and has expanded into other Korean and Chinese cities. Lee said another North American venue is planned in Santa Monica as part of a goal to have about 20 venues by 2026.

Tickets, starting at $28, are not yet on sale.

Arte Museum opens in 63, a new mixed-use building at CityCenter. Other tenants include Ocean Prime and the Museum of Illusions.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.