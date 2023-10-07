See Bellagio’s latest garden display for fall — PHOTOS
“Enchantment: The Magic of Fall” will be on display at Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens until Nov. 26.
Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens’ new fall display draws inspiration from fantasy stories and is filled with fairies, magic and other whimsical details.
The display, named “Enchantment: The Magic of Fall” includes larger-than-life mushrooms made of flowers, butterflies and the red, orange and brown hues of fall.
Guests can “wander through as you see the delicate creatures sparkle with joy as they create an array of beautiful display elements in celebration of nature’s grandeur,” the Bellagio said on its website.
The show ends Nov. 26.