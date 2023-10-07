80°F
Arts & Culture

See Bellagio’s latest garden display for fall — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2023 - 9:37 am
 
Nicole Shantei of Puerto Rico takes in the fall display “Enchantment” at Bellagio ...
Nicole Shantei of Puerto Rico takes in the fall display “Enchantment” at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. The installation is scheduled to be on display until Nov. 26. The holiday display will open on Dec. 2.(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Salome Aguilar and her son Cristiano Aguilar, 3, of Denver take in the fall display “Enc ...
Salome Aguilar and her son Cristiano Aguilar, 3, of Denver take in the fall display “Enchantment” at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. The installation is scheduled to be on display until Nov. 26. The holiday display will open on Dec. 2.(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Kim Dawes of England takes in the fall display “Enchantment” at Bellagio Conserva ...
Kim Dawes of England takes in the fall display “Enchantment” at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. The installation is scheduled to be on display until Nov. 26. The holiday display will open on Dec. 2.(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Diane Blissett, left, and Marjorie King, both of Springfield, Ill., take a selfie in the fall d ...
Diane Blissett, left, and Marjorie King, both of Springfield, Ill., take a selfie in the fall display “Enchantment” at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. The installation is scheduled to be on display until Nov. 26. The holiday display will open on Dec. 2.(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Guests take in the fall display “Enchantment” at Bellagio Conservatory & Bota ...
Guests take in the fall display “Enchantment” at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. The installation is scheduled to be on display until Nov. 26. The holiday display will open on Dec. 2.(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Essence Hornick, left, and her mother Portia Hornick work on the fall display “Enchantme ...
Essence Hornick, left, and her mother Portia Hornick work on the fall display “Enchantment” at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. The installation is scheduled to be on display until Nov. 26. The holiday display will open on Dec. 2.(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Guests take in the fall display “Enchantment” at Bellagio Conservatory & Bota ...
Guests take in the fall display “Enchantment” at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. The installation is scheduled to be on display until Nov. 26. The holiday display will open on Dec. 2.(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Renee’ Bostick, left, and Suzanne Scrutton, both of Columbus, Ohio, take in the fall dis ...
Renee’ Bostick, left, and Suzanne Scrutton, both of Columbus, Ohio, take in the fall display “Enchantment” at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. The installation is scheduled to be on display until Nov. 26. The holiday display will open on Dec. 2.(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Guests take in the fall display “Enchantment” at Bellagio Conservatory & Bota ...
Guests take in the fall display “Enchantment” at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. The installation is scheduled to be on display until Nov. 26. The holiday display will open on Dec. 2.(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Guests take in the fall display “Enchantment” at Bellagio Conservatory & Bota ...
Guests take in the fall display “Enchantment” at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. The installation is scheduled to be on display until Nov. 26. The holiday display will open on Dec. 2.(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Toni Mizerek and Elijah Mizerek, 6, right, take in the fall display “Enchantment” ...
Toni Mizerek and Elijah Mizerek, 6, right, take in the fall display “Enchantment” at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. The installation is scheduled to be on display until Nov. 26. The holiday display will open on Dec. 2.(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens’ new fall display draws inspiration from fantasy stories and is filled with fairies, magic and other whimsical details.

The display, named “Enchantment: The Magic of Fall” includes larger-than-life mushrooms made of flowers, butterflies and the red, orange and brown hues of fall.

Guests can “wander through as you see the delicate creatures sparkle with joy as they create an array of beautiful display elements in celebration of nature’s grandeur,” the Bellagio said on its website.

The show ends Nov. 26.

