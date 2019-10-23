Smith Center in Las Vegas to present ‘Swan Lake’

Other upcoming downtown doings include a Nevada Day of fun for the kids and “Horrorwood Video” at Majestic Rep through Nov. 2.

Nevada Ballet Theatre will perform "Swan Lake" this weekend. (Jerry Metellus)

‘Horrorwood Video’ at Majestic Rep

Majestic Repertory Theatre’s “Horrorwood Video” premieres at 7 p.m. Thursday. Described as “an interactive love letter to Vintage horror,” the haunting experience reportedly involves darkness, strobe lights, social physical contact and loud noises. It runs Thursdays through Sundays until Nov. 2. Tickets at $20 apiece entitle you to enter the theater between 7 and 10 p.m. on the day you’ve selected, but those who pre-purchase go to the front of the line. 1217 S. Main St., majesticrepertory.com

‘Swan Lake’ glides into Smith Center

The Nevada Ballet Theatre’s production of “Swan Lake” runs this weekend at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Choreographed by Ben Stevenson to Tchaikovsky’s classic score, the show runs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $36. 361 Symphony Park Ave., thesmithcenter.com

Craft beer is toast of Sunday event

Fergusons Downtown will host Craft Beer in the Alley from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday. The first craft beer event for the facility, it promises the chance to hang out with Las Vegas’ top brewmasters and enjoy more than 40 different styles of craft beer and craft beer cocktails. Tickets at $45 apiece will cover whatever beer you intend to drink, while Good Pie’s Vincent Rotolo will be on hand-making and selling pizza in his portable wood-burning oven. 1031 Fremont St., fergusonsdowntown.com

Bring the kids for Nevada Day fun

The Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place, celebrates Nevada Day on Friday. Activities include investigating Nevada’s state insect (the vivid dancer damselfly) and designing your own wings, creating art inspired by our state and the plants and animals that live here, learning how to pan for gold and silver, and more. The lineup of special activities is at discoverykidslv.com.

Halloween fun for the young ones

Downtown Container Park will host a special Halloween edition of Kids Camp from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Costumes are encouraged for this day of pumpkin decorating, games, snacks and other Halloween-themed activities. Tickets are $10 for kids. 707 Fremont St., downtowncontainerpark.com

Have an item for Downtown Lowdown? Email amancini@reviewjournal.com.