This week’s 5 best bets for arts and culture in Las Vegas

Sarah Brightman performs in concert at Honda Center on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2013, in Anaheim, Calif. (Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)

Betsy Wolfe (The Smith Center)

African Children's Choir (Sarah Wanyana)

Sarah Brightman

English soprano Sarah Brightman brings her world tour to The Smith Center on Sunday. Joined by French tenor Vincent Niclo and countertenor Narcis, Brightman performs popular selections from her career and songs off her latest album, “Hymn,” at 7:30 p.m. in Reynolds Hall. Tickets are $54 to $249 with ticket packages also available at thesmithcenter.com.

Betsy Wolfe

Broadway star Betsy Wolfe, who recently starred in “Waitress,” takes audiences on a musical journey through show business in “All Bets Are Off.” See her new cabaret show at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center. Tickets are $39 to $59 at thesmithcenter.com.

UNLV Dance

Members of the UNLV Dance Department will perform “Collective Visions” — a collaboration between choreographers, visual artists, composers and design artists — at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in UNLV’s Judy Bayley Theatre. Tickets are $10 to $18 at unlv.edu/pac.

‘An Evening of Music’

The Liberace Foundation hosts a fundraiser for the CSN Department of Fine Arts Music Program at 6 p.m. Saturday at Thriller Villa, the former Las Vegas residence of Michael Jackson. The event features music by the CSN Chamber Chorale and Jazz Singers and a tour of the Liberace Museum Collection. Tickets are $50 at facebook.com/theliberacefoundation.

African Children’s Choir program

The African Children’s Choir will perform children’s songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favorites at 7 p.m. Sunday at Las Vegas Junior Academy, 6059 W. Oakey Blvd. Admission is free; donations are appreciated. For details, visit africanchildrenschoir.com.