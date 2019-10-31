This week’s 5 best bets for arts and leisure in Las Vegas

“Jesus Christ Superstar” launches its 50th anniversary tour and the Vegas Valley Comic Book Festival returns to the Clark County Library in this week’s arts and leisure roundup.

Comic book fans dig through boxes of comic books at the 11th annual Vegas Valley Comic Book Festival at the Clark County Library in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, this rock opera follows the last days of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. A new 50th anniversary tour opens an eight-show run Tuesday at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Nov. 10, with 2 p.m. matinees Nov. 9 and 10. Tickets are $40 to $128 at thesmithcenter.com.

Dia de los Muertos

The city of Las Vegas offers a free Day of the Dead festival from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park, 720 Twin Lakes Drive. The event features music by Viento Callejero, entertainment, children’s activities, face painters, vendors and more. For more details, visit artslasvegas.org.

Grigoryan Brothers

Australian guitar duo Slava and Leonard Grigoryan perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at UNLV’s Doc Rando Hall, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $45 at unlv.edu/pac.

Vocal Jazz Solo Nights

The College of Southern Nevada’s Jazz Singers will give solo and ensemble performances and sing traditional jazz pieces at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Jay Morrison Recital Hall at CSN’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors and $8 for adults at csn.edu/pac.

Vegas Valley Comic Book Fest

Celebrate comics, sci-fi and pop culture with film screenings, live music, panel discussions, vendors and other activities from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Admission is free. For more details, visit http://bit.ly/2PvNU2T.