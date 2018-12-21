This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Mark Vranesh

Mark Vranesh

Art at the Cafe

Abstract acrylic paintings and mixed-media photographs by Mark Vranesh and new works by painter Patsi Hughes are on display at Rachel’s Kitchen at The District, 2265 Village Walk Drive, Henderson. The eatery’s community art exhibit also features works by students from Miller Middle School through Jan. 1. For more information, visit markvranesh.com.

Winter concert

The Las Vegas Academy choir, dressed in traditional Dickensian garb, will perform Christmas songs in the Downtown Cultural Series concert at noon Friday in the jury assembly room at the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse, 333 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Admission is free. For more information, visit artslasvegas.org.

Pop-up exhibit

Photo montages of Las Vegas landmarks and neon signs by local artist James Stanford are on display in the storefront windows of the Quivx Building in the downtown arts district. The illuminated pop-up exhibit “Portals” can be viewed through Jan. 31 at 1 E. Charleston Blvd. For more information on Stanford’s art, visit shimmeringzen.com.

Holiday Express

Families can travel to Santa’s Village for cookie decorating, holiday crafts, stories and more via the Springs Preserve’s Holiday Express train. Departures are every half-hour starting at 11 a.m. with the last train leaving at 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday at 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Ages 2 and younger are free, with tickets $10 to $12 for everyone else at springspreserve.org.

‘A Christmas Carol’

The City of Las Vegas wraps ups its Holiday Movie Nights with Disney’s computer-animated version of the Charles Dickens tale at 6 p.m. Saturday in Centennial Plaza at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. Admission is free. For details, visit artslasvegas.org.