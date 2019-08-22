This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

The Happy Place experience opens at Mandalay Bay and Super Summer Theatre presents the Broadway musical “Annie” in this week’s arts and leisure roundup.

Happy Place

Defy gravity in the upside-down room, pose with 40,000 handmade gold flowers in the superbloom room or hang out with Cornelius the life-size unicorn at Happy Place. The photo-friendly pop-up exhibit is open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily in the Shoppes at Mandalay Bay. General admission starts at $30 ($28 for ages 4 to 12), and ages 3 and younger are free. For details, visit happyplace.me.

‘Annie’

Super Summer Theatre presents this popular rags-to-riches musical at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. “The Vegas Phantom” Brent Barrett and winners of SST’s Gala Casting Auction will belt out Broadway favorites “Tomorrow,” “It’s the Hard-Knock Life” and other classics at 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Tickets for the benefit performances are $30 at supersummertheatre.org.

Vegas Variety Show

Aussie Heat and members of Opportunity Village’s arts program will perform together at the Vegas Variety Show on Saturday. The fundraiser also features magician David Goldrake, dancers from “Sexxy,” the Swing It! Girls and others at 5 p.m. at the nonprofit’s Ralph & Betty Engelstad Campus, 6050 S. Buffalo Drive. Tickets are $10 at the door or $7.50 at opportunityvillage.org.

Jane Monheit

The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz welcomes back Jane Monheit for two nights of jazz standards, Brazilian classics and ballads at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $39 to $59 at thesmithcenter.com.

Family Luau

Celebrate Hawaiian culture Saturday at Downtown Container Park. Food and drink specials will be available during all park hours, with entertainment, live music, art and more from 1 to 11 p.m. Admission is free. The venue’s Kids Camp Luau will feature activities and snacks from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 per child at downtowncontainerpark.com.