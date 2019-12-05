This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

The UNLV Department of Art hosts its Open Studios event and the Las Vegas Philharmonic presents holiday concerts in this week’s arts & leisure roundup.

"Shoreline" (Shelby Westika)

"XO XO" (Aaron Cowan)

"Shoreline" (Shelby Westika)

Works by Homero Hidalgo (Homero Hidalgo)

"Untitled (Anarchy and Order)" (Erin K. Drew)

The Las Vegas Philharmonic will perform at their concert, "A Baroque Holiday — Handel’s Messiah," on Dec. 6.

Nevada Conservatory Theatre's "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" (Richard Brusky)

Nevada Conservatory Theatre's "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" (Richard Brusky)

Nevada Conservatory Theatre's "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" (Richard Brusky)

Opera Las Vegas' "Hansel and Gretel" (Richard Brusky)

Opera Las Vegas' "Hansel and Gretel" (Richard Brusky)

Open Studios

UNLV’s Master of Fine Arts candidates show off their recent works Friday at the Open Studios event. Artists explore contemporary themes and concerns through photography, video, digital art, printmaking, sculpture, performance and more. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at studios on the second floor of UNLV’s Archie Grant Hall and across the street in the GRS Building. For details, visit facebook.com/unlvartdept.

Las Vegas Philharmonic

Conductor Donato Cabrera and the Las Vegas Philharmonic present “A Baroque Holiday,” featuring Handel’s “Messiah,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday in The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. On Saturday, the orchestra will be joined by Travis Cloer and Kristen Hertzenberg for its “A Classic Holiday” celebration at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 to $110 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

Rainbow Company Youth Theatre celebrates the season with the Peanuts gang through Dec. 15 at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. Holiday music and treats will follow performances at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $5.50 at artslasvegas.org.

‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’

Nevada Conservatory Theatre brings C.S. Lewis’ classic novel to life at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 15 at UNLV’s Judy Bayley Theatre. Tickets are $25.25 to $28 at unlv.edu/pac.

‘Hansel & Gretel’

Revisit the Brothers Grimm’s timeless fairy tale with Opera Las Vegas at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Windmill Library Theatre, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. The opera will be sung in English and feature the 28-voice OLV Youth Chorus and the OLV Chamber Orchestra. Tickets are $10 for ages 6 to 18, $20 for adults and $35 for VIP seating at operalasvegas.com.