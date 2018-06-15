This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers (Greg Allen)

Mindi Abair makes her Jazz in the Park debut with the Boneshakers June 16 at the Clark County Amphitheater.

Mindi Abair

Grammy-nominated saxophonist Mindi Abair has played with everyone from Aerosmith to Bruce Springsteen. On Saturday, she leads her own group, the Boneshakers, to close out 2018’s free Jazz in the Park series at the Clark County Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. Doors open at 5 p.m., with the music starting at 7 p.m.; for more details, visit clarkcountynv.gov/parks.

DjangoVegas!

Now in its sixth year, DjangoVegas! returns to celebrate the infectious 1930s gypsy jazz of guitar star Django Reinhardt at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St., with the Django Festival All-Stars (making their Las Vegas debut), the John Jorgenson Ensemble and the Hot Club of Las Vegas headlining. Tickets are $20 and available at lasvegasnevada.gov/djangovegas.

Paula Cole

“Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?” Chances are, Grammy-winning singer Paula Cole will perform that hit during her two-night gig in Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center. But she’ll also return to her jazz roots with selections from her latest album, which includes songs by, among others, Billie Holiday, John Coltrane, Bob Dylan and Nina Simone. Catch Cole’s act at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; for tickets ($39-$49), click on thesmithcenter.com.

‘Dick Johnson: Private Eye’

The annual Vegas Fringe Festival continues this weekend at Las Vegas Little Theatre, but a Best in Fringe winner from 2012 — Maxim Lardent and Mark Valentin’s detective spoof “Dick Johnson: Private Eye” — returns to The Space, 3460 Cavaretta Court, at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $20 and available at thespacelv.com.

‘Taking Root and Blossoming’

Artist Djibril N’Doye — who hails from Senegal, formerly lived in Southern California and currently calls Southern Utah home — comes to Left of Center Gallery with “Taking Root and Blossoming,” featuring drawings on wood. A free artist reception will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday; the exhibit continues through Sept. 1 at the gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, which is open noon-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, visit leftofcenterart.org.