This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Leyte Kalipayan Dance Company (Rommel Cabrera)

‘Kultura’

Through dance, music and costumes, the Leyte Kalipayan Dance Company shares Philippine culture and tradition in “Kultura.” Presented in collaboration with the Kalahi Philippine Folkloric Ensemble, the folkloric dance troupe’s production will be at 5 p.m. Sunday at UNLV’s Artemus Ham Hall, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $30 at unlv.edu/pac.

‘Cabaret’

The Kit Kat Club comes to life in Majestic Repertory Theatre’s production of “Cabaret.” Fans of the musical can see performances at 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 5 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 26 at 1217 S. Main St. Tickets are $15 for students and $28 for adults at majesticrepertory.com.

‘Locked Up’

An imprisoned violinist fights through his inner torture in Darius Campo’s Broadway romantic dark comedy “Locked Up.” The musical’s limited engagement can be seen at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Summerlin Library & Performing Arts Center, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Free. For details, visit lockedupthemusical.com.

‘Unsheltered’

Artist Daniel Miller calls attention to the homeless population in his series of paintings on display at the West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. “Unsheltered” opens with a reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the library’s gallery. The free exhibit continues through Oct. 21. For more information, visit lvccld.org.

Dive-In Movie Night

“The Boss Baby” is the featured film during the all-ages movie night Friday at the Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive. Attendees can take a dip in the pool or lounge on a raft or deck chair while watching the animated film. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 8 p.m. Admission is $4. For details, call 702-229-1488.