This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

"Foo Fighter" by Nancy Good

"Indigenous Sails" by Nancy Good

"Fire Goddess" by Nancy Good

"Furred Flight" by Nancy Good

Nancy Good

Large-scale kaleidoscopic images capture the experience of Burning Man in Nancy Good’s exhibit “See, Touch and Go Dream: The Burning Tapestries.” The artist used her photographs from the annual event and digital techniques to create the mandalaesque images on display through Sept. 15 at Core Contemporary, 900 E. Karen Ave., Suite D222. For details, visit corecontemporary.com.

Season preview

Sin City Opera offers previews from its upcoming season in “Pirates, Parents and Phantoms” at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Summerlin Library & Performing Arts Center, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. The 90-minute concert will include selections from Gilbert & Sullivan’s “Pirates of Penzance,” Puccini’s “Gianni Schicchi” and “A Night with the Flying Dutchman,” a reworking of the Wagner opera. Admission is free. For details, visit sincityopera.com.

Tendo Baikoki

Led by traditional Japanese dancer Fumiko Duncan, Tendo Baikoki presents its annual recital from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. Tickets are $20 and include entry into a raffle. For more information, call 702-617-1487 or 702-455-7340.

‘Beach Day’

Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., continues its Kids Camp series Saturday. Beach-themed activities, snacks and entertainment await kids 12 and younger from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Beach attire and swimwear are encouraged for water activities, including an inflatable water obstacle course and dunk tank. Tickets are $10 per child at downtowncontainerpark.com.

Artist in residence

Artist and illustrator Lance Smith will offer an interactive workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place. Kids ages 8 to 12 can learn the fundamentals of drawing and design animated characters or comic-book superheros. After the event, participants and parents can visit the museum for no additional cost. Tickets are $25 ($20 for members) at discoverykidslv.org.