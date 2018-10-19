This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas.

Eugene Richards III in "A Night with The Flying Dutchman"

‘A Night with the Flying Dutchman’

Eugene Richards III plays the title role in Richard Wagner’s classic opera presented by Sin City Opera and the City of Las Vegas. Catch the contemporary telling of a cursed sailor’s search for his true love at 7 p.m. Thursday and 2 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. Tickets are $25 ($15 for students) and $50 for a VIP Champagne reception at sincityopera.com.

‘Falsettos’

William Finn and James Lapine’s Tony-winning musical of a close-knit, dysfunctional, modern family will be Las Vegas Little Theatre’s next Mainstage production. Performances are 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 4 at LVLT, 3920 Schiff Drive. Tickets are $22 to $25 at lvlt.org.

‘The Crucible’

Arthur Miller’s 1953 play explores the dangers of extreme human behavior set against the backdrop of the Salem witch trials. Nevada Conservatory Theatre presents the classic drama at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 28 in UNLV’s Black Box Theater, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $10 to $20 at unlv.edu/pac.

M&M Dance Theatre

Michael Kessler and Melinda Jackson perform to music from Broadway shows and share personal tales in “Broadway Love Songs, Dances & Backstage Stories.” Performers from the Innovation Youth Dance Company join the husband-and-wife team at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Windmill Library Theatre, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. Tickets are $25 at americandance.biz.

‘Mimosas & Mozart’

Brunch, cocktails and classical music are part of the fundraiser for Notes With a Purpose on Sunday. The event features works by Mozart, Beethoven and Claude Bolling from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Domsky Glass, 2758 S. Highland Drive. To benefit arts outreach programs, tickets are $50 to $125 at eventbrite.com.