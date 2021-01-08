‘True Grit’s’ Hailee Steinfeld stars as Emily Dickinson

Hailee Steinfeld in season two of “Dickinson.” (Apple TV+)

Some call it the best TV show you’ve never seen. Each episode revolves around a poem. Stanzas are served in a surreal way, with innuendo, sharp dialogue and a fever dream of metaphors and meanings.

Hailee Steinfeld, 24, who plays the title character in “Dickinson,” prefers to think of it this way: “Emily Dickinson was one of our first feminists, who was told she wasn’t allowed to write,” the actor-singer fumes from her home in Los Angeles. “I can’t even imagine being told I wasn’t allowed to act or sing,” says the LA native and Oscar nominee for her role as a headstrong teenager in 2010’s “True Grit.”

“Emily was forced to hide her art, but she still stayed creatively alive. It’s beyond inspiring to me.”

“Dickinson” returns to Apple TV+ this weekend with new episodes that revolve around the writer’s thoughts on fame. It also will dissect the late poet’s work, written in secret and published after her death. Steinfeld also plays Kate Bishop/Hawkeye in the Disney+ series “Hawkeye,” based on the “Avengers” character.

Review-Journal: Why do a series about a famous poet?

Hailee Steinfeld: It just felt so fresh, unique and different. “Dickinson” was unlike anything I ever read before, which is why I knew it was something I needed to do. I was also such a big fan of Emily Dickinson’s poetry. I love how the poems serve as an introduction to this young woman whose words played a big part in my early life.

Tell us about Season 2.

A lot of the second season looks at fame and attention. It addresses this outburst of celebrity culture. Emily is trying to figure that out, but it’s something we see now in our culture.

You’ve experienced that burst of fame.

One minute, it’s the greatest thing in the world. I embraced being celebrated and loved to have people see or hear what I put my heart and soul into. On the other hand, fame is the most daunting and terrifying idea. You’re opening yourself to a world of judgment. The truth is no one can choose how famous they will be. That’s not how it works. All I can say about it is fame is so easily achievable now. But be careful what you wish for in life. It’s hard to take your normal life back.

Are you ready to play comic book character Kate Bishop opposite Jeremy Renner on “Hawkeye?”

I can’t wait for audiences to see how we are interpreting this character in our own way. I love that she’s such a badass, plus smart, physical and witty.

How have you coped with the pandemic?

I never made the banana bread, but it’s never too late. I want to make some bread. I did do something fun with Anna (Baryshnikov), who plays my sister, Lavinia Dickinson, on the series. We went on Facetime and made focaccia bread, which was pretty fun, but also really hard because it contained herbs and flowers. On your typical Sunday, I can really get into that sleep-late-and-then-have-a-good-breakfast way of life. Otherwise, I have a new puppy and we love to take quick, brisk walks. Most Sundays, I’m also hanging out with my family. I’m lucky to be so close to them.