Valentine’s Day lights returning to Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden

Attendees of the third annual Lights of Love take in the Valentine's Day-themed decorations at Ethel M Chocolate Factory and Cactus Garden on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Liam and Paisley Quertin run through the gardens during the third annual Lights of Love event at Ethel M Chocolate Factory on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Bill and Jane Schulz enjoy the third annual Lights of Love event at Ethel M Chocolate Factory and Cactus Garden on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Henderson. "It's a big celebration," said Jane Schulz. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Attendees of the third annual Lights of Love take in the Valentine's Day-themed decorations at Ethel M Chocolate Factory and Cactus Garden on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

“Lights of Love” is coming back to Ethel M Chocolates’ Cactus Garden for its 11th year next month.

The chocolate maker announced Tuesday that starting Friday, Feb. 7, the garden will be lit with over half a million red, pink and purple lights, along with other Valentine’s Day-themed decor.

The entry fee to the garden is $3 per person, with proceeds going to Three Square Food Bank and HELP of Southern Nevada. Children 2 years old and younger and adults over 65 get in for free.

The Cactus Garden will be lit nightly from Feb. 7-13 from 5-9 p.m., Valentine’s Day through Feb. 16 from 5-10 p.m. and on President’s Day from 5-9 p.m.

Ethel M is also introducing a limited-edition chocolate tasting experience this year with four chocolates, including a milk chocolate bananas foster truffle, milk chocolate peanut butter heart and dark chocolate blood orange satin crème heart — each with their own paired wine for guests over 21.

Tastings will be offered from Feb. 7-17 at 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., with each tasting lasting approximately 45 minutes.

Guests may also now purchase the chocolate factory’s 2025 Valentine’s Day Chocolate Collection online or in store.

Ethel M’s flagship store is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.