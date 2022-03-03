Basketball, Bad Bunny and ‘The Batman’ highlight the week ahead

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in “The Batman.” (Jonathan Olley/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Kyle Larson crosses the start/finish line to win the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bad Bunny. (Jordan Strauss /Invision / AP)

Artwork by Tom Umholtz (Core Contemporary)

Volbeat. (Ross Halfin)

MOVIE

1. The Batman

Robert Pattinson takes over as the third big-screen Bruce Wayne/Batman in the past decade — and that doesn’t count Will Arnett, who voiced the Lego version, or Micahel Keaton, who’ll return to the role this fall in “The Flash.” This time out, “The Batman” finds the Caped Crusader, two years into patrolling the streets of Gotham, encountering Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and Edward Nashton/ the Riddler (Paul Dano). Now playing only in theaters.

— Christopher Lawrence

REGGAETON

2. Bad Bunny

The MGM Grand Garden Arena is hardly a small, intimate setting. And yet, it’ll likely feel that way this weekend when Bad Bunny plays the room — at least in comparison to the Puerto Rican reggaeton titan’s next two local gigs, headlining Allegiant Stadium in September. His current “El Último Tour Del Mundo 2022” sold 480,000 tickets in less than a week, making it the fastest selling tour since 2018. Not Bad. See him at 9 p.m. Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, 2799 Las Vegas Blvd S. Show is sold out; re-sale tickets available at ticketmaster.com.

— Jason Bracelin

BASKETBALL

3. Conference tournaments

The phenomenon we like to call Vegas Madness is back. Over the next week or so, 10 conference basketball tournaments will roll into town. Check with the venues for ticket information. Here’s the schedule: Pac-12 Conference women (through Sunday, Michelob Ultra Arena); West Coast Conference men and women (through Tuesday, Orleans Arena); Mountain West Conference women (Sunday-Wednesday, Thomas & Mack Center); Western Athletic Conference men and women (Tuesday-Saturday, Orleans Arena); Big West Conference men and women (Tuesday-Saturday, Dollar Loan Center in Henderson); Mountain West Conference men (Wednesday-Saturday, Thomas & Mack Center); Pac-12 Conference men (Wednesday-Saturday, T-Mobile Arena).

— Christopher Lawrence

VISUAL ART

4. Tom Umholtz at Core Contemporary

When you deprive your art of our most reliable eye candy — color — you’re challenging yourself to find range in limitation: How much can I do with what’s left? In his recent works on paper, exhibited under the title “Travels with Talismans,” Las Vegas artist Tom Umholtz does quite a bit. Contained within enigmatic shapes, his monochromatic black-gray palette surges and recedes, hints and teases, alludes and mystifies; somehow these pieces are both deep and spontaneous. Opens Saturday at Core Contemporary, 900 E. Karen Ave. No. D222, and runs through April 23, with an opening reception March 12 at 6 p.m. Info: corecontemporary.com

— Scott Dickensheets

RACING

5. NASCAR Weekend

Even if everything you know about NASCAR was gleaned from watching Tom Cruise in “Days of Thunder,” the races really are something to behold in person. The crowds. The speed. The noise. Sweet Terry Labonte, the noise — that racket will rattle your bones. NASCAR Weekend returns to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race Friday, the Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday and the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday. Tickets start at $24 for Friday, $36 for Saturday and $126 for Sunday.

— Christopher Lawrence

ALT-COUNTRY

6. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

What do you upon exiting one of alt-country’s greatest bands? Start another one of alt-country’s greatest bands, obviously. From 2001-2007, singer-songwriter/guitarist Jason Isbell played with Southern rock greats the Drive-By Truckers. Since then, he’s spent of much his time recording with his backing band, The 400 Unit. It’s a different group, but Isbell’s introspective, cuts-to-the-bone lyrics and soulful delivery have remained constant. Listen for yourself at 8 p.m. Sunday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, 4455 Paradise Road. Tickets start at $49; axs.com.

— Jason Bracelin

GALAXY BRAIN

7. Neil deGrasse Tyson

One of our era’s most popular science popularizers (one of the more controversial, too), Tyson will talk about “The Inexplicable Universe: Unsolved Mysteries.” That means, according to The Smith Center website, “all the stuff we know nothing about in the universe.” The program is said to be 150 minutes long, which, considering the current state of human knowledge, barely seems like a decent start. Tickets are $39-$125 for the Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. event. Info: thesmithcenter.com

— Scott Dickensheets

ROCK

8. Volbeat

Metallica, Roy Orbison, The Misfits, Hank Williams — Danish hard rockers Volbeat have covered them all, but even if they hadn’t, you could still hear every one of those acts in the band’s equally earthy and anthemic, rockabilly and metal informed repertoire. On their latest record, “Servant of the Mind” they even veer towards progressive thrash on album-closer “Lasse’s Birgitta,” which is about Sweden’s first witch burnings in 1471, naturally. See Volbeat at 8 p.m. Friday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, 4455 Paradise Road. Tickets start at $35; axs.com.

— Jason Bracelin

EATIN’ & SINGIN’

9. Soulbelly BBQ Karaoke Series

Karaoke and barbeque are a perfect combination — both are sociable and can get a bit saucy. Experience just such a tasty mashup on March 9 when Soulbelly BBQ restarts its monthly karaoke series just in time to celebrate Chef Bruce Kalman’s birthday. For food, Soulbelly serves up smoky meats like pork spare ribs, beef brisket and chicken drumsticks; regarding music, the Hot Sauce Band will lay down groovy live tracks. Will the chef sing? Will you? If so, please use a moist towelette before you grab the mic. 8-11 p.m., 1327 So. Main St. Info: soulbellybbq.com

— Greg Thilmont

PERFORMANCE

10. Danish Performance Team

Dance! Tumbling! Acrobatics! Rhythmic gymnastics! These are some of the techniques the Danish Performance Team will employ to bust out “Qua,” “a living story about life where we must each find our own way in order to grow.” Sounds like these Danes will be cookin’! Get your Scandanavian on at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Summerlin Library. The show is free. Deets at lvccld.org

— Scott Dickensheets