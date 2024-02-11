49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Celebrity

Adele defends Swift at show, gets Jason Kelce singing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2024 - 8:16 am
 
Taylor Swift arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. ...
Taylor Swift arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Adele is shown on opening night of "Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on ...
Adele is shown on opening night of "Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Jason Kelce embraces his brother Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the AFC Champi ...
Jason Kelce embraces his brother Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens as Taylor Swift watches at right, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Chiefs won 17-10. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Adele is sick of the Taylor Swift hate.

A fan of Adele on X posted a video from a “Weekends with Adele” show Saturday night where the singer says she wants the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl “just because Taylor Swift goes for them.”

Adele added, “… and all of you complaining about Taylor being at the game, get a (expletive) life.”

This isn’t the first time Adele has stood up for Swift. At a fan event in October 2022, Adele called Swift “one of the greatest songwriters of our generation,” after the release of Swift’s award-winning album “Midnights,” Billboard reported.

Speaking of Swift: Jason Kelce, brother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (who Swift is dating), stopped by Adele’s show Friday night.

Kelce was caught on video singing along to Adele’s 2011 hit “Someone Like You” during the concert.

Adele asked the crowd if they were in town supporting the San Francisco 49ers or the Chiefs. Kelce yelled out “EAGLES!”

“You sound drunk, and like you’re a football fan,” Adele replied.

Adele noted before the outburst that more 49ers fans seemed to be in attendance than Chiefs fans.

“Sorry Chiefs, you’re outnumbered tonight … but don’t worry, this is a big loving, loving show.”

MOST READ
1
Raiders free agent says there’s one team he will never play for
Raiders free agent says there’s one team he will never play for
2
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
3
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
4
$122K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$122K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
5
Lawsuit: Mother died after OB-GYN did not properly treat heart infection
Lawsuit: Mother died after OB-GYN did not properly treat heart infection
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Taylor Swift performs as part of the "Eras Tour" at the Tokyo Dome, on Feb. 7, 2024, in Tokyo. ...
Taylor Swift has reportedly landed in LA. Is Vegas next?
The Associated Press

On social media, fans of Taylor Swift and aviation journalists believe they’ve identified Swift’s private jet, labeled “The Football Era.” It arrived from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport to Los Angeles’ LAX airport just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

More stories
5 things the internet can’t shut up about ahead of Super Bowl in Vegas
5 things the internet can’t shut up about ahead of Super Bowl in Vegas
Are you a couple named Taylor and Travis? Marry at this chapel for free
Are you a couple named Taylor and Travis? Marry at this chapel for free
Going to the chapel? Swift, Kelce featured on Vegas-themed SI cover
Going to the chapel? Swift, Kelce featured on Vegas-themed SI cover
Can Taylor Swift get to Super Bowl in Las Vegas for Travis Kelce? A timeline
Can Taylor Swift get to Super Bowl in Las Vegas for Travis Kelce? A timeline
Swifties, assemble! Pop superstar reveals new album at Grammys
Swifties, assemble! Pop superstar reveals new album at Grammys
Taylor Swift has reportedly landed in LA. Is Vegas next?
Taylor Swift has reportedly landed in LA. Is Vegas next?