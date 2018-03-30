Arnold Schwarzenegger recovering after heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger waves as he arrives at the Elysee Palace prior to a meeting on climate change in Paris on Dec. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks at the first New Way California Summit in Los Angeles on March 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

NEW YORK — Arnold Schwarzenegger is recovering in a Los Angeles hospital after undergoing heart surgery.

The 70-year-old former California governor had a scheduled procedure to replace a pulmonic valve on Thursday, according to Schwarzenegger’s spokesman, Daniel Ketchell. He was in stable condition on Friday.

The operation was necessary to replace a valve that had originally been installed in 1997 for a congenital heart defect. “That 1997 replacement valve was never meant to be permanent, and has outlived its life expectancy,” Ketchell said. Schwarzenegger opted for a less-invasive catheter valve replacement procedure.

An open-heart surgery team was ready during the procedure, but Ketchell said their presence wasn’t unusual in such circumstances.

Schwarzenegger was a bodybuilding star before turning to movies. His career as an action hero took off with the box-office hit “Conan the Barbarian” in 1982. His role in the “Terminator” in 1984 propelled him into box-office superstardom. He served as governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

In addition to his heart ailments, Schwarzenegger had a motorcycle crash in 2001 that left him with several broken ribs. He’s had a hip replaced and had rotator cuff surgery in 2003.