Britney Spears hasn’t seen her kids in months, ex’s lawyer claims

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
August 11, 2022 - 12:21 pm
 
U.S. singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time... ...
U.S. singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, on July 22, 2019. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

The disharmony continues.

A lawyer for Kevin Federline claims his ex-wife, pop star Britney Spears, hasn’t seen their two sons in five months because the teenage boys aren’t comfortable being with her, according to TMZ.

Federline posted Instagram videos late Tuesday that appear to show Spears arguing with their sons, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James. The posts have since been removed.

“I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through,” the post’s caption read. “As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the boys took when they were 11 & 12. This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this.”

The latest developments follow a since-deleted Instagram post by Spears on Wednesday in which she wrote about the saga.

“It’s hard for me to let go of things I truly love … like my kids,” Spears wrote. “The situation should have 100 percent been dealt with privately and definitely not online !!! A British network claimed that their stepmom’s goal is to keep the children away from all of the controversy and trauma in my home … I have love in my home and I have blessings from the people I allow in and out of my home !!!”

Federline spoke to the British network ITV about the situation and said his sons decided they’re not seeing Spears right now.

Spears, 40, was married to Federline, a former backup dancer, from 2004 to 2007. Federline, 44, was awarded custody of the kids in 2008, according to The Guardian.

Last year, a judge ended Spears’ court-ordered conservatorship controlling finances and other aspects of the singer’s life after 13 years.

Spears, a Grammy-winner known for songs such as “Oops!… I Did It Again” and “Toxic,” married model Sam Asghari earlier this year.

